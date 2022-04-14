In episode 15 of season 2, Trevor Brown reports on Oklahoma’s candidate filing period and the plethora of uncontested races; Keaton Ross talks about a proposed bond measure to pay for a new Oklahoma County jail; Lionel Ramos investigates another failed proposal to form a state race and equality commission. Ted Streuli hosts.
