Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: Let the Campaigning Begin, A New Jail Proposal, No Traction for Race Commission

In episode 15 of season 2, Trevor Brown reports on Oklahoma’s candidate filing period and the plethora of uncontested races; Keaton Ross talks about a proposed bond measure to pay for a new Oklahoma County jail; Lionel Ramos investigates another failed proposal to form a state race and equality commission. Ted Streuli hosts.

