Editor’s note: If you are a candidate not mentioned here and want to talk about why you are running this year, you can reach out to Oklahoma Watch reporter Trevor Brown at tbrown@oklahomawatch.org to set up an interview. Answers are planned to be included in a digital voters’ guide that will be updated throughout the year.

Hundreds of candidates officially joined Oklahoma’s 2022 campaign season by formally filing with the state over last week’s three-day filing period.

The candidates will now begin making the case to voters why they should be elected later this year. Oklahoma Watch talked with some candidates as they filed their paperwork to see why they want to hold statewide, congressional, legislative or judicial offices.

Arturo Alonso

Arturo Alonso

Running for: State House District 89 (South Oklahoma City)

Party: Democrat

Why are they running: “My heart is in my community. I grew up in District 89 and hope to bring in a new perspective. I am not a traditional politician. I am actually an engineer and I like to problem solve and build things. I know that our state and our community face a lot of problems and I hope to use my mindset and the people and connections I am making to really make a change.”

Nick Archer

Nick Archer

Running for: State House District 55 (Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “I’ve been the mayor of Elk City for the last two terms and District 55 has an open seat this year, so it felt like the right time to take that step. I think rural health care is important, especially to our smaller communities in western Oklahoma. And the Second Amendment. I’m a firearms manufacturer, so I always protect our Second Amendment.”

Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely

Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely

Running for: District Judge, District 14, Office 5

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “I’ve been a public servant my whole life. I was fortunate enough to have been appointed to this position, and I just feel like I have a job to do. There are a lot of people in jail who need to be tried and they’re just waiting for their trial. I think I have the judicial experience and temperament to get to them.”

April Brown

April Brown

Running for: State House District 48 (Ardmore, Davis, Healdton)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “I’m a freedom fighter, an Army veteran and I’ve seen our rights been infringed the last two years. I’ve asked our state representatives to step up and protect us and unfortunately they haven’t. As a constitutional conservative and an Army veteran I know what it means to protect the Constitution.”

Brady Butler

Brady Butler

Running for: State Senate District 26 (Watonga, Anadarko, Sayre)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “Our governments are fundamentally broken. They no longer represent the people well. We’re killing babies at 5,000 per year. A Republican government is one where the people hold supreme power, and I don’t think you could convince 10% of the state’s population that they hold power in state government. I’d like to see good representation and biblical Christian values implemented in our state government and push back against the D.C. overreach.”

Abby Cash

Abby Cash

Running for: Associate District Judge, Beaver County

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “It’s been over three decades since there has been a judicial decision or race in our county. We’ve always had an appointed judge. I just believe that right now there’s a swelling of people that want to take back our democracy and actually cast votes for the people that represent them. So I’ve chosen to run for judge to give people a chance to have a choice.”

Josh Cantrell

Josh Cantrell

Running for: State House District 49 (Marietta, Madill, Thackerville)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “Our current representative (Tommy Hardin) is term-limited out. He’s been great. We are a rural area and I want to make sure it stays rural. I want rural people to be represented with someone who already knows the issue people have. I’m pro-life, big Second Amendment, transportation and state rights. Those are the big four issues for me.”

Heather Coyle

Heather Coyle

Running for: District Judge, District 7, Office 8 (Oklahoma County)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “I enjoy the work and being on the bench. I think it’s so important to treat everyone with respect and that’s how I conduct business in my courtroom.”

Jo Glenn

Jo Glenn

Running for: U.S. Senate

Party: Democrat

Why they’re running: “We need to protect democracy in this country. They’re carving it away and cutting it out with voter suppression. I watched and I hoped the courts would take care of it and Congress would take care of it, but they haven’t. I am running against Sen. (James) Lankford because he proved on January 6, 2021, that he was a part of the group that wanted to overthrow the government.”

Ellyn Hefner

Ellyn Hefner

Running for: State House District 87 (Oklahoma City)

Party: Democrat

Why they’re running: “I am a longtime advocate for adopting kids with disabilities. There’s an understanding I have about lack of access to quality mental health care. As an advocate, I understand the budgeting process. Why do we have so many people we pay salaries for but only a few people decide our budget? Public schools have been important to my child, and we need to strengthen public schools.”

Oklahoma City attorney Jacqui Ford, center, filed to run for district attorney in District 7 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the State Capitol. After submitting her paperwork, Ford posed with her family. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Potential candidates for upcoming elections in Oklahoma file applications on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Norman pastor and former teacher James Taylor, left, filed for candidacy to run for the U.S. House in the 4th District to challenge incumbent Tom Cole in the Republican primary. Volunteer and former Oklahoma State Election Board employee Judy Cawthon, right, explained the filing process to Taylor on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Sand Springs resident Gabe Renfrow, center, plans to run for state representative in District 66 as a Republican. Renfrow submitted his application on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Michael Coibion of Bartlesville reads instructions about the candidate filing process while a volunteer explains what's next. Coibion, a Republican, plans to run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat, saying he wants to secure a future for his 11 grand children by cracking down on immigration and ensuring fair elections. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Oklahoma State Election Board staff and volunteers work to ensure applications are accurate and complete during the candidate filing period April 13-15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Tulsa marketing executive Naomi Andrews, right, is the only Democrat running for U.S. Representative in Oklahoma's 2nd district. Andrews filed her paperwork for candidacy on Friday, April 15, 2022, during the last of three filing days at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Voting booths gave candidates a private area to fill out their applications for upcoming elections during the filing period April 13-15, 2022 at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Kathren Stehno, left center, filed paperwork to run for state representative in District 53, which encompasses Moore. Stehno, a former Epic Charter Schools board vice chair, submitted her application with minutes to spare on April 15, 2022, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

Matthew D. Huggans

Matthew D. Huggans

Running for: State House District 42 (Lindsay, Washington, Maysville)

Party: Republican

Why they are running: “The political climate nowadays is where people talk a lot but don’t do a lot, and I just had enough of it. Abortion needs to completely been gone. My second big issue is election integrity. I’m just mad about it.”

Connie Johnson

Connie Johnson

Running for: Governor

Party: Democrat

Why are they running: “I am running to provide the benefit of my over 40 years of experience in the political, legislative process. And to give leadership in the areas that make the difference in all of Oklahomans lives such as education and higher-ed, jobs, infrastructure, health — the need for mental health and competent delivery systems — and the need for the reform of our justice system. Oklahoma is a private prison industrial complex and we cannot sustain that level of funding by criminalizing behaviors that are non-violent. And ultimately (I am running) as an advocate for all of the people in the disparate groups: The veterans, people with disabilities, the unhoused, people dealing with immigration issues, women — especially women in the reproductive ages.”

Gregory Johnson

Gregory Johnson

Running for: Associate District Judge (Marshall County)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they are running: “I was appointed by Gov. (Mary) Fallin in 2011. I ran in 2014, and again in 2018 and ended up winning an uncontested race in 2018. So, I am hoping I win uncontested this year. This will probably be the last time before I retire.”

Jeff McCommas

Jeff McCommas

Running for: State Senate District 28 (Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties)

Party: Republican

Why they are running: “I want to work on agriculture, education and some tax reform. We need to revitalize our main streets and bring rural communities back to life.”

Jamey Mullin

Jamey Mullin

Running for: State Senate District 28 (Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Logan, Oklahoma, Seminole counties)

Party: Republican

Why they are running: “I think (business) has been overregulated, which has been a big issue. Support for our officers is a big thing and I’m really troubled by the lack of support, even here in Oklahoma.”

Gunner Ocskai

Gunner Ocskai

Running for: State House District 63 (South Lawton, Cache, Frederick)

Party: Libertarian

Why they’re running: “I feel like the current status quo is untenable. That goes for basically any political party. My soul doesn’t want to be a hypocrite. Ultimately, if I were to complain about what’s wrong with my area of society and not do anything about it then I would be a hypocrite. I felt morally compelled to act.”

Timothy Olsen

Timothy Olsen

Running for: District Judge, District 22 (Hughes, Pontotoc and Seminole counties)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “I need one more term to retire. I’ve been at it for 16 years.”

Patrick Pickerill

Patrick Pickerill

Running for: Associate District Judge (Pawnee County)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “The work is not done in Pawnee County. We haven’t gotten our drug court all the way up and we just started community sentencing, so I want to see that all the way through. We have a lot of programs, including putting prisoners to work inside and outside the jail so taxpayers can get their money’s worth.”

James Siderias

James Siderias

Running for: District Judge, District 7 Office 14 (Oklahoma County)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why are they running: “It’s really important that the public believes that when they appear before a judge, who is oftentimes the last line of defense for them, that they’re getting somebody that is impartial, that’s fair, that’s professional, and that is aware of the issues. I am running for my seat to make sure that impartiality and fairness are the mainstays in courts.”

Mark Sherwood

Mark Sherwood

Running for: Governor

Party: Republican

Why are they running: “I looked at the status of the state and thought we need to make a change. There is a lack of accountability from the top and I think our constitutional rights have been violated. I think being a non-politician is exactly what we need. “

Cindy Truong

Cindy Truong

Running for: District Judge, District 7, Office 7 (Oklahoma County)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why are they running: “Because I want to continue to do the job that I love so much. And because I want to serve the people of Oklahoma County.”

Tanya Wilson

Tanya Wilson

Running for: District Judge, Tulsa County (District 14, Office 12)

Party: Non-partisan office

Why they’re running: “I am currently a special judge in Tulsa County. I enjoy serving my community and the constituents of Tulsa County, and I want to continue to do that work as a district judge.”

Max Wolfley

Max Wolfley

Running for: State House District 95, (Oklahoma City/Midwest City)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “It’s been an honor serving the Mid-Del/Tinker (Air Force Base) area, and I feel like there’s still a lot we need to get done to improve education and health care and to deal with the consequences of a lot of bad policies at the federal level.”

Tom Woods

Tom Woods

Running for: State Senate District 4 (Sallisaw, Poteau, Vian)

Party: Republican

Why they’re running: “My background is in small business, running a feed store and a farm. What motivated me was to push people to be better financially educated in our schools, to avoid the pitfalls of bad credit. They also need to understand the power of home ownership and saving for retirement.”

Editor's note: If you are a candidate not mentioned here and want to talk about why you are running this year, you can reach out to Oklahoma Watch reporter Trevor Brown at tbrown@oklahomawatch.org to set up an interview. Answers are planned to be included in a digital voters' guide that will be updated throughout the year. Answers are planned to be included in a digital voters’ guide that will be updated throughout the year. </em></p> <p>Hundreds of candidates officially joined Oklahoma’s 2022 campaign season by formally filing with the state over last week’s three-day filing period. </p> <p>The candidates will now begin making the case to voters why they should be elected later this year. <em>Oklahoma Watch</em> talked with some candidates as they filed their paperwork to see why they want to hold statewide, congressional, legislative or judicial offices. </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Arturo-Alonso.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696928" width="161" height="289" /><figcaption>Arturo Alonso</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Arturo Alonso </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 89 (South Oklahoma City)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Democrat</p> <p><strong>Why are they running</strong>: “My heart is in my community. I grew up in District 89 and hope to bring in a new perspective. I am not a traditional politician. I am actually an engineer and I like to problem solve and build things. I know that our state and our community face a lot of problems and I hope to use my mindset and the people and connections I am making to really make a change.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Nick-Archer-771x1366.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696929" width="158" height="280" /><figcaption>Nick Archer</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Nick Archer</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 55 (Elk City, Sayre, Cheyenne) </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I’ve been the mayor of Elk City for the last two terms and District 55 has an open seat this year, so it felt like the right time to take that step. I think rural health care is important, especially to our smaller communities in western Oklahoma. And the Second Amendment. I’m a firearms manufacturer, so I always protect our Second Amendment.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/MichelleLeeBodine-Keely-771x1274.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696930" width="163" height="270" /><figcaption>Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Michelle Lee Bodine-Keely</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: District Judge, District 14, Office 5</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I’ve been a public servant my whole life. I was fortunate enough to have been appointed to this position, and I just feel like I have a job to do. There are a lot of people in jail who need to be tried and they’re just waiting for their trial. I think I have the judicial experience and temperament to get to them.”</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/April-Brown-771x1321.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696931" width="163" height="279" /><figcaption>April Brown</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>April Brown</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 48 (Ardmore, Davis, Healdton)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I’m a freedom fighter, an Army veteran and I’ve seen our rights been infringed the last two years. I’ve asked our state representatives to step up and protect us and unfortunately they haven’t. As a constitutional conservative and an Army veteran I know what it means to protect the Constitution."</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Brady-Butler-771x1464.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696932" width="166" height="314" /><figcaption>Brady Butler </figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Brady Butler </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State Senate District 26 (Watonga, Anadarko, Sayre)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican </p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “Our governments are fundamentally broken. They no longer represent the people well. We’re killing babies at 5,000 per year. A Republican government is one where the people hold supreme power, and I don’t think you could convince 10% of the state’s population that they hold power in state government. I’d like to see good representation and biblical Christian values implemented in our state government and push back against the D.C. overreach.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Abby-Cash-771x1294.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696933" width="166" height="279" /><figcaption>Abby Cash</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Abby Cash</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: Associate District Judge, Beaver County </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “It’s been over three decades since there has been a judicial decision or race in our county. We’ve always had an appointed judge. I just believe that right now there’s a swelling of people that want to take back our democracy and actually cast votes for the people that represent them. So I’ve chosen to run for judge to give people a chance to have a choice.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Josh-Cantrell-771x1341.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696934" width="161" height="279" /><figcaption>Josh Cantrell</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Josh Cantrell</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 49 (Marietta, Madill, Thackerville)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “Our current representative (Tommy Hardin) is term-limited out. He’s been great. We are a rural area and I want to make sure it stays rural. I want rural people to be represented with someone who already knows the issue people have. I’m pro-life, big Second Amendment, transportation and state rights. Those are the big four issues for me.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Heather-Coyle.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696935" width="160" height="300" /><figcaption>Heather Coyle</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Heather Coyle</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: District Judge, District 7, Office 8 (Oklahoma County)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I enjoy the work and being on the bench. I think it’s so important to treat everyone with respect and that’s how I conduct business in my courtroom.”</p> <div style="height:15px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Jo-Glenn.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696936" width="162" height="276" /><figcaption>Jo Glenn</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Jo Glenn</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: U.S. Senate </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Democrat</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “We need to protect democracy in this country. They’re carving it away and cutting it out with voter suppression. I watched and I hoped the courts would take care of it and Congress would take care of it, but they haven’t. I am running against Sen. (James) Lankford because he proved on January 6, 2021, that he was a part of the group that wanted to overthrow the government.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Ellyn-Hefner.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696937" width="176" height="289" /><figcaption>Ellyn Hefner</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Ellyn Hefner</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 87 (Oklahoma City) </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Democrat </p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I am a longtime advocate for adopting kids with disabilities. There’s an understanding I have about lack of access to quality mental health care. As an advocate, I understand the budgeting process. Why do we have so many people we pay salaries for but only a few people decide our budget? Public schools have been important to my child, and we need to strengthen public schools.” </p> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow aligncenter" data-effect="slide"> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_container swiper-container"> <ul class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_swiper-wrapper swiper-wrapper"> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696968" data-id="696968" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling414-1-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Oklahoma City attorney Jacqui Ford, center, filed to run for district attorney in District 7 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the State Capitol. After submitting her paperwork, Ford posed with her family. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696969" data-id="696969" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling422-1-771x515.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Potential candidates for upcoming elections in Oklahoma file applications on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696970" data-id="696970" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling445-1-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Norman pastor and former teacher James Taylor, left, filed for candidacy to run for the U.S. House in the 4th District to challenge incumbent Tom Cole in the Republican primary. Volunteer and former Oklahoma State Election Board employee Judy Cawthon, right, explained the filing process to Taylor on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696971" data-id="696971" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling461-1-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Sand Springs resident Gabe Renfrow, center, plans to run for state representative in District 66 as a Republican. Renfrow submitted his application on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696972" data-id="696972" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling466-1-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Michael Coibion of Bartlesville reads instructions about the candidate filing process while a volunteer explains what's next. Coibion, a Republican, plans to run for Jim Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat, saying he wants to secure a future for his 11 grand children by cracking down on immigration and ensuring fair elections. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696973" data-id="696973" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling470-1-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Oklahoma State Election Board staff and volunteers work to ensure applications are accurate and complete during the candidate filing period April 13-15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696975" data-id="696975" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling493-771x477.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Tulsa marketing executive Naomi Andrews, right, is the only Democrat running for U.S. Representative in Oklahoma's 2nd district. Andrews filed her paperwork for candidacy on Friday, April 15, 2022, during the last of three filing days at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696976" data-id="696976" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling525-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Voting booths gave candidates a private area to fill out their applications for upcoming elections during the filing period April 13-15, 2022 at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> <li class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_slide swiper-slide"> <figure><img alt="" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_image wp-image-696977" data-id="696977" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/CandidateFiling534-771x514.jpg" /><figcaption class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_caption gallery-caption">Kathren Stehno, left center, filed paperwork to run for state representative in District 53, which encompasses Moore. Stehno, a former Epic Charter Schools board vice chair, submitted her application with minutes to spare on April 15, 2022, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)</figcaption></figure> </li> </ul> <p><a class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-prev swiper-button-prev swiper-button-white" role="button"></a><a class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-next swiper-button-next swiper-button-white" role="button"></a><a aria-label="Pause Slideshow" class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_button-pause" role="button"></a></p> <div class="wp-block-jetpack-slideshow_pagination swiper-pagination swiper-pagination-white"></div> </div> </div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Matthew-D.-Huggans-1-771x1365.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696939" width="179" height="316" /><figcaption>Matthew D. Huggans</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Matthew D. Huggans</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 42 (Lindsay, Washington, Maysville)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they are runnin</strong>g: “The political climate nowadays is where people talk a lot but don’t do a lot, and I just had enough of it. Abortion needs to completely been gone. My second big issue is election integrity. I’m just mad about it.” </p> <h3><strong>Connie Johnson</strong></h3> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Connie-Johnson-771x1322.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696940" width="193" height="331" /><figcaption>Connie Johnson</figcaption></figure> </div> <p><strong>Running fo</strong>r: Governor</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Democrat</p> <p><strong>Why are they running</strong>: “I am running to provide the benefit of my over 40 years of experience in the political, legislative process. And to give leadership in the areas that make the difference in all of Oklahomans lives such as education and higher-ed, jobs, infrastructure, health — the need for mental health and competent delivery systems — and the need for the reform of our justice system. Oklahoma is a private prison industrial complex and we cannot sustain that level of funding by criminalizing behaviors that are non-violent. And ultimately (I am running) as an advocate for all of the people in the disparate groups: The veterans, people with disabilities, the unhoused, people dealing with immigration issues, women — especially women in the reproductive ages.”</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Greg-Johnson.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696941" width="183" height="320" /><figcaption>Gregory Johnson</figcaption></figure> </div> <h2><strong>Gregory Johnson</strong></h2> <p><strong>Running fo</strong>r: Associate District Judge (Marshall County)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they are running</strong>: “I was appointed by Gov. (Mary) Fallin in 2011. I ran in 2014, and again in 2018 and ended up winning an uncontested race in 2018. So, I am hoping I win uncontested this year. This will probably be the last time before I retire.”<strong> </strong></p> <div style="height:68px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Jeff-McCommas-771x1453.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696942" width="191" height="359" /><figcaption>Jeff McCommas</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Jeff McCommas</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State Senate District 28 (Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they are running</strong>: “I want to work on agriculture, education and some tax reform. We need to revitalize our main streets and bring rural communities back to life.”</p> <div style="height:36px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Jamey-Mullin-771x1448.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696943" width="191" height="358" /><figcaption>Jamey Mullin</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Jamey Mullin</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State Senate District 28 (Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Logan, Oklahoma, Seminole counties)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they are running</strong>: “I think (business) has been overregulated, which has been a big issue. Support for our officers is a big thing and I’m really troubled by the lack of support, even here in Oklahoma.” </p> </p> <div style="height:19px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Gunner-Ocskai-771x1478.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696944" width="193" height="370" /><figcaption>Gunner Ocskai</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Gunner Ocskai</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 63 (South Lawton, Cache, Frederick)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Libertarian </p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I feel like the current status quo is untenable. That goes for basically any political party. My soul doesn’t want to be a hypocrite. Ultimately, if I were to complain about what’s wrong with my area of society and not do anything about it then I would be a hypocrite. I felt morally compelled to act.”</p> <div style="height:18px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/IMG_8386-771x1306.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696945" width="187" height="317" /><figcaption>Timothy Olsen </figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Timothy Olsen </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running fo</strong>r: District Judge, District 22 (Hughes, Pontotoc and Seminole counties)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I need one more term to retire. I’ve been at it for 16 years.”</p> </p> <div style="height:24px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Patrick-Pickerill-771x1414.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696946" width="193" height="354" /><figcaption>Patrick Pickerill</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Patrick Pickerill</strong><strong></strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: Associate District Judge (Pawnee County)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “The work is not done in Pawnee County. We haven’t gotten our drug court all the way up and we just started community sentencing, so I want to see that all the way through. We have a lot of programs, including putting prisoners to work inside and outside the jail so taxpayers can get their money’s worth.”</p> <div style="height:18px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/James-Siderias.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696947" width="191" height="364" /><figcaption>James Siderias </figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>James Siderias </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: District Judge, District 7 Office 14 (Oklahoma County)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why are they running</strong>: “It’s really important that the public believes that when they appear before a judge, who is oftentimes the last line of defense for them, that they’re getting somebody that is impartial, that’s fair, that’s professional, and that is aware of the issues. I am running for my seat to make sure that impartiality and fairness are the mainstays in courts.” </p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-large is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Mark-Sherwood-771x1421.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696949" width="187" height="344" /><figcaption>Mark Sherwood</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Mark Sherwood</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: Governor </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why are they running</strong>: “I looked at the status of the state and thought we need to make a change. There is a lack of accountability from the top and I think our constitutional rights have been violated. I think being a non-politician is exactly what we need. “</p> <div style="height:18px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Cindy-Truong.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696951" width="192" height="326" /><figcaption>Cindy Truong </figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Cindy Truong </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: District Judge, District 7, Office 7 (Oklahoma County) </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why are they running</strong>: “Because I want to continue to do the job that I love so much. And because I want to serve the people of Oklahoma County.”</p> </p> <div style="height:16px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Wilson-Judge-TulsaCounty.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696952" width="187" height="313" /><figcaption>Tanya Wilson</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Tanya Wilson</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: District Judge, Tulsa County (District 14, Office 12)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Non-partisan office</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “I am currently a special judge in Tulsa County. I enjoy serving my community and the constituents of Tulsa County, and I want to continue to do that work as a district judge.” </p> <div style="height:16px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Wolfley-House-95.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696953" width="192" height="323" /><figcaption>Max Wolfley</figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Max Wolfley</strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State House District 95, (Oklahoma City/Midwest City) </p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “It’s been an honor serving the Mid-Del/Tinker (Air Force Base) area, and I feel like there’s still a lot we need to get done to improve education and health care and to deal with the consequences of a lot of bad policies at the federal level.” </p> <div style="height:16px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full is-resized"><img src="https://oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Tom-Woods.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-696954" width="186" height="362" /><figcaption>Tom Woods </figcaption></figure> </div> <h3><strong>Tom Woods </strong></h3> <p><strong>Running for</strong>: State Senate District 4 (Sallisaw, Poteau, Vian)</p> <p><strong>Party</strong>: Republican</p> <p><strong>Why they’re running</strong>: “My background is in small business, running a feed store and a farm. This article first appeared on Oklahoma Watch and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.