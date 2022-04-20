In Episode 15, Season 2 of Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies highlights interesting state races headed for the 2022 ballot, Trevor Brown examines the lack of candidates, and Keaton Ross discusses big pay raises for state prison guards. Ted Streuli hosts.
Norman pastor and former teacher James Taylor, left, filed for candidacy to run for the U.S. House in the 4th District to challenge incumbent Tom Cole in the Republican primary. Volunteer and former Oklahoma State Election Board employee Judy Cawthon, right, explained the filing process to Taylor on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Sand Springs resident Gabe Renfrow, center, plans to run for state representative in District 66 as a Republican. Renfrow submitted his application on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Michael Coibion of Bartlesville reads instructions about the candidate filing process while a volunteer explains what’s next. Coibion, a Republican, plans to run for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat, saying he wants to secure a future for his 11 grand children by cracking down on immigration and ensuring fair elections. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Oklahoma State Election Board staff and volunteers work to ensure applications are accurate and complete during the candidate filing period April 13-15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) A tables of volunteers and election board staff verified information submitted by potential candidates for office April 13-15, 2022, at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Tulsa marketing executive Naomi Andrews, right, is the only Democrat running for U.S. Representative in Oklahoma’s 2nd district. Andrews filed her paperwork for candidacy on Friday, April 15, 2022, during the last of three filing days at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Voting booths gave candidates a private area to fill out their applications for upcoming elections during the filing period April 13-15, 2022 at the State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Kathren Stehno, left center, filed paperwork to run for state representative in District 53, which encompasses Moore. Stehno, a former Epic Charter Schools board vice chair, submitted her application with minutes to spare on April 15, 2022, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Potential candidates filed for office April 13-15, 2022 at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Oklahoma City attorney Jacqui Ford, center, filed to run for district attorney in District 7 on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the State Capitol. After submitting her paperwork, Ford posed with her family. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch) Oklahoma City trial lawyer Jacqui Ford, right, filed for candidacy to run for district attorney in district 7 on April 15, 2022. Ethics Commission compliance officer Tiffany Elcyzyn talked to her about financial reporting and other regulations. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)
