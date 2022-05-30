Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and $220 million for capital improvements at state parks to $10 million for a Joint Operations Center for the Oklahoma National Guard. Others are locally based, like funding for a new public safety building in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance festival in Tulsa and patio improvements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma City.
The Legislature earlier this month voted itself into a concurrent special session to provide more oversight and vetting of the projects applying for federal pandemic relief funds. The money for the projects must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds
Check out what state agencies, nonprofits and companies applied for federal coronavirus relief funds in this table.
Source: Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services