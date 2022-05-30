Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and $220 million for capital improvements at state parks to $10 million for a Joint Operations Center for the Oklahoma National Guard. Others are locally based, like funding for a new public safety building in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance festival in Tulsa and patio improvements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma City.

The Legislature earlier this month voted itself into a concurrent special session to provide more oversight and vetting of the projects applying for federal pandemic relief funds. The money for the projects must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

Check out what state agencies, nonprofits and companies applied for federal coronavirus relief funds in this table.

Source: Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services

Republish This Story

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication: * Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.” * Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here). * Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online: “Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.” Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds <h1>Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds</h1> <p class="byline">by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch <br />May 30, 2022</p> <p>Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. </p> <p>The project applications range from $141 million for the <a href="https://oklahomawatch.org/2022/04/25/federal-inspectors-clear-oklahomas-public-health-lab-of-major-infractions/">Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence</a> in Stillwater and $220 million for <a href="https://nondoc.com/2022/04/01/state-parks-management-questioned/">capital improvements at state parks</a> to $10 million for a Joint Operations Center for the Oklahoma National Guard. Others are locally based, like funding for a new public safety building in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance festival in Tulsa and patio improvements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma City. </p> <p>The Legislature earlier this month voted itself into a <a href="https://oklahomawatch.org/2022/05/18/lawmakers-call-special-session-over-pandemic-relief-funds/">concurrent special session</a> to provide more oversight and vetting of the projects applying for federal pandemic relief funds. The money for the projects must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act. </p> <h2>Who Asked For A Share of Oklahoma’s Federal Pandemic Relief Funds</h2> <p>Check out what state agencies, nonprofits and companies applied for federal coronavirus relief funds in this table.</p> <p class="has-text-align-right has-small-font-size">Source: Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org/2022/05/30/699005/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org">Oklahoma Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/okwatch-icon.png?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=699005&ga=UA-41441228-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>