Paul Monies reports on why a district attorney is looking into one of Gov. Stitt’s campaign commercials.
Keaton Ross discusses the evolution of Oklahoma’s gun laws and gun-related deaths.
Executive Editor Mike Sherman discusses how candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are affecting Oklahoma campaigns.
Executive Director Ted Streuli hosts episode 21 of season 2
1
Close window X
Republish this article
Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication:
* Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.”
* Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here).
* Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online:
“Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.”
Long Story Short: Why a District Attorney Is Investigating Gov. Stitt’s TV Ad
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
June 8, 2022
Support our publication
Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.
This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.