Paul Monies reports on why a district attorney is looking into one of Gov. Stitt’s campaign commercials.

Keaton Ross discusses the evolution of Oklahoma’s gun laws and gun-related deaths.

Executive Editor Mike Sherman discusses how candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are affecting Oklahoma campaigns.

Executive Director Ted Streuli hosts episode 21 of season 2

Long Story Short: Why a District Attorney Is Investigating Gov. Stitt's TV Ad

Paul Monies reports on why a district attorney is looking into one of Gov. Stitt's campaign commercials. 

Keaton Ross discusses the evolution of Oklahoma's gun laws and gun-related deaths.

Executive Editor Mike Sherman discusses how candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are affecting Oklahoma campaigns.

Executive Director Ted Streuli hosts episode 21 of season 2