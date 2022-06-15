Keaton Ross discusses the court ruling that will let executions resume in Oklahoma. Keaton also reports on a new Oklahoma City Police Department restriction on vehicular pursuits. Jennifer Palmer looks at the settlement of an Oklahoma Watch lawsuit against Epic Charter Schools. Ted Streuli hosts.
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
June 15, 2022
