Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: The Ruling That Restarts Executions in Oklahoma

Keaton Ross discusses the court ruling that will let executions resume in Oklahoma. Keaton also reports on a new Oklahoma City Police Department restriction on vehicular pursuits. Jennifer Palmer looks at the settlement of an Oklahoma Watch lawsuit against Epic Charter Schools. Ted Streuli hosts.

