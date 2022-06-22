Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: Assessing Oklahoma's ACT Scores and Education Relief Spending

Jennifer Palmer reports on statewide ACT scores and how schools are spending COVID relief money. Keaton Ross discusses his story about the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency’s report on the problems they found in state prisons and the Department of Corrections. Ted Streuli hosts.

