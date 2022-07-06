Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: What Voters Told Us On Election Day

Whitney Bryen shares the reactions Oklahoma Watch reporters received when they interview voters on election day. Keaton Ross discusses the state’s aggressive execution schedule. Ted Streuli hosts episode 25 of season 2.

