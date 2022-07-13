Paul Monies reports that $10 million of independent expenditures poured into Oklahoma’s primary election campaigns in June alone. Also: Keaton Ross on the Democracy beat and new criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman. Ted Streuli hosts episode 26 of season 2.
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
July 13, 2022
