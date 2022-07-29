Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: Tracking Requests for Billions in Federal Aid, Legislative Conflicts of Interest

A rundown of the latest episode of Long Story Short:

Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies (0:33 mark) talks about a new database that holds $1.87 billion of state ARPA proposals, and how you can easily search it.

Democracy beat reporter Keaton Ross (5:10 mark) explains a new database of required conflict of interest reports required of state officials.

Ari Fife, who covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch, (11:00 mark) reports on a new law that dictates which bathrooms students must use. Executive Director Ted Streuli hosts.

