A rundown of the latest episode of Long Story Short:

Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies (0:33 mark) talks about a new database that holds $1.87 billion of state ARPA proposals, and how you can easily search it.

Democracy beat reporter Keaton Ross (5:10 mark) explains a new database of required conflict of interest reports required of state officials.

Ari Fife, who covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch, (11:00 mark) reports on a new law that dictates which bathrooms students must use. Executive Director Ted Streuli hosts.

This podcast was made possible by a grant from the Kirkpatrick Foundation.

by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
July 29, 2022