Oklahoma lawmakers abstained from voting more than 100 times in 2022 due to potential conflicts of interest, an Oklahoma Watch review of legislative records found.

State law prohibits elected officials from using their position for profit. Legislators, judges and state elected officials are asked to submit an annual financial disclosure form with the following personal and spousal information:

Personal annual income over $20,000

Investments of $20,000 or more

Ownership of 5% or more or at least $50,000 in a publicly traded business

There was a heightened awareness of potential conflicts of interest this year following the December 2021 indictment of Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa.

An Oklahoma County grand jury stated in their indictment that O’Donnell improperly sponsored legislation that allowed his wife to run a tag agency. O’Donnell, who resigned from his position as Speaker Pro Tempore in January, has denied wrongdoing.

The database below includes 2021 financial disclosure forms, which were filed by May 15. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission provides these forms to the public upon request, but they’re not hosted on any public website.

Some lawmakers included in the database aren’t seeking re-election or face a challenger in the upcoming election. Newly elected officials won’t be required to share financial information until May 2023.

To report an error or share a story tip, email reporter Keaton Ross at kross@oklahomawatch.org.

Keaton Ross is a Report for America corps member who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch. Contact him at (405) 831-9753 or Kross@Oklahomawatch.org. Follow him on Twitter at @_KeatonRoss.

Republish This Story

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication: * Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.” * Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here). * Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online: “Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.” How Oklahoma Lawmakers Handled Potential Conflicts of Interest in 2022 <h1>How Oklahoma Lawmakers Handled Potential Conflicts of Interest in 2022</h1> <p class="byline">by Keaton Ross, Oklahoma Watch <br />August 1, 2022</p> <p>Oklahoma lawmakers abstained from voting more than 100 times in 2022 due to potential conflicts of interest, an <em>Oklahoma Watch</em> review of legislative records found. </p> <p>State law prohibits elected officials from using their position for profit. Legislators, judges and state elected officials are asked to submit an annual financial disclosure form with the following personal and spousal information: </p> <ul> <li>Personal annual income over $20,000</li> <li>Investments of $20,000 or more </li> <li>Ownership of 5% or more or at least $50,000 in a publicly traded business </li> </ul> <p>There was a <a href="https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/2022/06/13/oklahoma-legislature-lawmaker-indictment-spurs-republican-conflicts-interest-politics-government/9769428002/">heightened awareness </a>of potential conflicts of interest this year following the December 2021 indictment of Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa. </p> <p>An Oklahoma County grand jury stated in their indictment that O’Donnell improperly sponsored legislation that allowed his wife to run a tag agency. O’Donnell, who resigned from his position as Speaker Pro Tempore in January, has denied wrongdoing. </p> <p>The database below includes 2021 financial disclosure forms, which were filed by May 15. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission provides these forms to the public upon request, but they’re not hosted on any public website. </p> <p>Some lawmakers included in the database aren’t seeking re-election or face a challenger in the upcoming election. Newly elected officials won’t be required to share financial information until May 2023. </p> <p>To report an error or share a story tip, email reporter Keaton Ross at <a href="mailto:kross@oklahomawatch.org">kross@oklahomawatch.org</a>.</p> <div class="flourish-embed flourish-table" data-src="visualisation/10571513"></div> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org/2022/08/01/how-oklahoma-lawmakers-handled-potential-conflicts-of-interest-in-2022/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://oklahomawatch.org">Oklahoma Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/oklahomawatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/okwatch-icon.png?fit=150%2C150&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://oklahomawatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=700483&ga=UA-41441228-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard