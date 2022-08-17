Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: Who Failed Josh McWhorter?

Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen (0:33 mark) reports on the sad case of Josh McWhorter, a story she collaborated on with freelancers Kathryn Hurd and Ellie Lightfoot.

Education reporter Jennifer Palmer (16:20) discusses unspent federal relief funds meant for schools.

Criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman (21:06) talks about the lack of air conditioning in Oklahoma prisons.

Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

