Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen (0:33 mark) reports on the sad case of Josh McWhorter, a story she collaborated on with freelancers Kathryn Hurd and Ellie Lightfoot.
Education reporter Jennifer Palmer (16:20) discusses unspent federal relief funds meant for schools.
Criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman (21:06) talks about the lack of air conditioning in Oklahoma prisons.
Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
1
Long Story Short: Who Failed Josh McWhorter
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
August 17, 2022
