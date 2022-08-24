Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why more than 100 Afghan refugee families in Oklahoma are living in substandard conditions, some without air conditioning or with insect infestations.
Paul Monies details the obstacles proponents of recreational marijuana have encountered in getting that issue on the ballot.
Ari Fife reports on why some Oklahoma schools aren’t taking advantage of a federal program to extend unfree lunches for all students.
Oklahoma Watch executive editor Ted Streuli hosts.
1
Close window X
Republish this article
Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication:
* Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.”
* Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here).
* Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online:
“Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.”
Long Story Short: Is Oklahoma Doing Right By Afghan Refugees?
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
August 24, 2022
Support our publication
Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.
This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.