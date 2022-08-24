Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: Has Oklahoma Done Right By Afghan Refugees?

Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why more than 100 Afghan refugee families in Oklahoma are living in substandard conditions, some without air conditioning or with insect infestations.

Paul Monies details the obstacles proponents of recreational marijuana have encountered in getting that issue on the ballot.

Ari Fife reports on why some Oklahoma schools aren’t taking advantage of a federal program to extend unfree lunches for all students.

Oklahoma Watch executive editor Ted Streuli hosts.

