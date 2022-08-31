Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short S2 E32 — A nonprofit run amok, HB 1775 and voter turnout 8-31-22

Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen shares revelations from her investigation of a Talequah nonprofit created to serve Native American women.

Education writer Jennifer Palmer discusses the first effects of House Bill 1775.

Democracy reporter Keaton Ross reviews voter turnout data from the Oklahoma runoff elections. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

