Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen shares revelations from her investigation of a Talequah nonprofit created to serve Native American women.
Education writer Jennifer Palmer discusses the first effects of House Bill 1775.
Democracy reporter Keaton Ross reviews voter turnout data from the Oklahoma runoff elections. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
Long Story Short: How a Tahlequah Nonprofit Lost its Way
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
August 31, 2022
