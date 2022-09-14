Oklahoma Watch · Democracy Day, ARPA funding, Substandard Housing — Long Story Short S2 E34

In the latest episode, Oklahoma Watch Democracy reporter Keaton Ross explains the relevance of the Sept. 15 Democracy Day this year.

State government reporter Paul Monies updates the legislature’s American Rescue Plan Act funding approvals.

Race and equity reporter Lionel Ramos shares details on a legislative interim study on substandard housing.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

