Oklahoma Watch · Long Story Short: The 21,000 Oklahomans Facing Language Barriers to Voting

In the latest episode, Oklahoma Watch reporter Lionel Ramos examines why only Texas County prepares voting materials in Spanish.

Paul Monies looks into who the state Legislature approved to receive millions in federal pandemic relief funds.

Whitney Bryen introduces a counselor and art teacher who channels the chaos of his childhood to help Oklahomans suffering from addiction and mental illness.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

