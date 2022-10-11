Test score data for 2022 shows fewer students are on grade level in math and reading than in 2019, a stark sign of the coronavirus pandemic’s negative impact on student learning and the slow recovery ahead.
Statewide, 25% of students who tested demonstrated proficiency in math, compared to 32% before the pandemic, in 2019. In English language arts, 27% scored proficient or higher, compared to 34% in 2019.
In science, 31% of students scored proficient or higher, compared to 35% in 2019.
Oklahoma tests students each year in English language arts and math in grades third through eighth plus 11th. The state assesses science in fifth, eighth and 11th grades. The exams are required under federal law.
Testing was canceled in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Though exams resumed in 2021, a participation waiver from the U.S. Department of Education meant fewer students tested.
Compared to 2021, students are showing signs of recovery. Of the 17 assessments given, students scoring at least proficient increased in all but two areas — 11th grade math (0.5% decrease) and eighth grade science (- 2.58%).
Eleventh grade English language arts jumped nearly 8.5% and in several other grades and subjects, proficiency levels improved by 4% or more.
“In light of more than two school years of COVID-related instructional challenges and interruptions, these results show that local and statewide recovery and academic acceleration investments are clearly having a positive impact,” Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, said in a press release. “These are encouraging results representing the hard work of our teachers, students and families.”
In the table below, school districts’ scores are displayed by grade and subject and indicate the percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced, defined by the state as on track for college or career success.
Asterisks indicate data withheld to minimize identifying individual students as required by federal student privacy protections.
|County
|District
|Grade
|English Language Arts % at least proficient
|Math % at least proficient
|Science % at least proficient
|Adair
|Peavine
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Peavine
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Peavine
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Peavine
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Peavine
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Peavine
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Maryetta
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Maryetta
|4
|*
|24
|N/A
|Adair
|Maryetta
|5
|26
|26
|*
|Adair
|Maryetta
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Maryetta
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Maryetta
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Rocky Mountain
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Zion
|3
|*
|41
|N/A
|Adair
|Zion
|4
|*
|49
|N/A
|Adair
|Zion
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Zion
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Zion
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Zion
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Dahlonegah
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Watts
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Watts
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Watts
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Watts
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Watts
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Watts
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Watts
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Adair
|Westville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Westville
|4
|*
|22
|N/A
|Adair
|Westville
|5
|*
|*
|25
|Adair
|Westville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Westville
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Westville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Westville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Adair
|Stilwell
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Stilwell
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Stilwell
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Stilwell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Stilwell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Stilwell
|8
|19
|17
|18
|Adair
|Stilwell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Adair
|Cave Springs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|5
|*
|84
|84
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Alfalfa
|Burlington
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|3
|*
|46
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|5
|44
|*
|*
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|8
|*
|27
|70
|Alfalfa
|Cherokee
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Alfalfa
|Timberlake
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Atoka
|Harmony
|3
|50
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Harmony
|4
|*
|54
|N/A
|Atoka
|Harmony
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Harmony
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Harmony
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Harmony
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Lane
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Lane
|4
|*
|85
|N/A
|Atoka
|Lane
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Lane
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Lane
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Lane
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Stringtown
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Atoka
|Atoka
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Atoka
|Atoka
|4
|*
|22
|N/A
|Atoka
|Atoka
|5
|29
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Atoka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Atoka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Atoka
|8
|*
|14
|*
|Atoka
|Atoka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Atoka
|Tushka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Tushka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Tushka
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Tushka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Tushka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Tushka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Tushka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Atoka
|Caney
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Caney
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Caney
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Caney
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Caney
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Atoka
|Caney
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Atoka
|Caney
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beaver
|Beaver
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Beaver
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Beaver
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Beaver
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Beaver
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Beaver
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Beaver
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beaver
|Balko
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Balko
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Balko
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Balko
|6
|80
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Balko
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Balko
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Balko
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beaver
|Forgan
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Forgan
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Forgan
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Forgan
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Forgan
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Forgan
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Forgan
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beaver
|Turpin
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Turpin
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Turpin
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Turpin
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Turpin
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beaver
|Turpin
|8
|24
|*
|*
|Beaver
|Turpin
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beckham
|Merritt
|3
|51
|49
|N/A
|Beckham
|Merritt
|4
|40
|41
|N/A
|Beckham
|Merritt
|5
|43
|44
|72
|Beckham
|Merritt
|6
|*
|40
|N/A
|Beckham
|Merritt
|7
|30
|54
|N/A
|Beckham
|Merritt
|8
|33
|48
|*
|Beckham
|Merritt
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beckham
|Elk City
|3
|30
|32
|N/A
|Beckham
|Elk City
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Beckham
|Elk City
|5
|26
|43
|47
|Beckham
|Elk City
|6
|*
|36
|N/A
|Beckham
|Elk City
|7
|30
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Elk City
|8
|30
|18
|34
|Beckham
|Elk City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|28
|Beckham
|Sayre
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Sayre
|4
|*
|24
|N/A
|Beckham
|Sayre
|5
|*
|54
|53
|Beckham
|Sayre
|6
|*
|25
|N/A
|Beckham
|Sayre
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Sayre
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Beckham
|Sayre
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Beckham
|Erick
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Erick
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Erick
|5
|*
|*
|72
|Beckham
|Erick
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Erick
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Beckham
|Erick
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Beckham
|Erick
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Blaine
|Okeene
|3
|*
|42
|N/A
|Blaine
|Okeene
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Okeene
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Okeene
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Okeene
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Okeene
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Okeene
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Blaine
|Watonga
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Watonga
|4
|*
|47
|N/A
|Blaine
|Watonga
|5
|*
|33
|*
|Blaine
|Watonga
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Watonga
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Watonga
|8
|*
|24
|47
|Blaine
|Watonga
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|24
|Blaine
|Geary
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Geary
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Geary
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Geary
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Geary
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Geary
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Geary
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Blaine
|Canton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Canton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Canton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Canton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Canton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Blaine
|Canton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Blaine
|Canton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Silo
|3
|37
|35
|N/A
|Bryan
|Silo
|4
|*
|31
|N/A
|Bryan
|Silo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Silo
|6
|*
|33
|N/A
|Bryan
|Silo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Silo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Silo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|18
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|3
|*
|55
|N/A
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Rock Creek
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Achille
|3
|54
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Achille
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Achille
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Achille
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Achille
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Achille
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Achille
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Colbert
|3
|25
|16
|N/A
|Bryan
|Colbert
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Colbert
|5
|*
|*
|43
|Bryan
|Colbert
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Colbert
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Colbert
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Colbert
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Caddo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Caddo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Caddo
|5
|44
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Caddo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Caddo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Caddo
|8
|35
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Caddo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Bennington
|3
|*
|45
|N/A
|Bryan
|Bennington
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Bennington
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Bennington
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Bennington
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Bennington
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Bennington
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Calera
|3
|*
|59
|N/A
|Bryan
|Calera
|4
|*
|46
|N/A
|Bryan
|Calera
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Bryan
|Calera
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Calera
|7
|35
|*
|N/A
|Bryan
|Calera
|8
|42
|*
|38
|Bryan
|Calera
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Bryan
|Durant
|3
|42
|56
|N/A
|Bryan
|Durant
|4
|28
|40
|N/A
|Bryan
|Durant
|5
|29
|19
|39
|Bryan
|Durant
|6
|33
|27
|N/A
|Bryan
|Durant
|7
|32
|35
|N/A
|Bryan
|Durant
|8
|25
|21
|23
|Bryan
|Durant
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|33
|Caddo
|Riverside Indian School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Riverside Indian School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Riverside Indian School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Riverside Indian School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Riverside Indian School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|3
|50
|67
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|5
|85
|97
|*
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|8
|*
|54
|69
|Caddo
|Hydro-Eakly
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|4
|*
|85
|N/A
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|5
|*
|70
|*
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Lookeba Sickles
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|3
|22
|22
|N/A
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|5
|17
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Anadarko
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|5
|*
|*
|56
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|8
|*
|*
|31
|Caddo
|Carnegie
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|35
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Boone-Apache
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Cyril
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cyril
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cyril
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Cyril
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cyril
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cyril
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Cyril
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Gracemont
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Cement
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cement
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cement
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Cement
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cement
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Cement
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Cement
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Hinton
|3
|49
|64
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hinton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hinton
|5
|*
|*
|43
|Caddo
|Hinton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hinton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Hinton
|8
|*
|*
|46
|Caddo
|Hinton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Fort Cobb-Broxton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Caddo
|Binger-Oney
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Canadian
|Riverside
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Riverside
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Riverside
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Riverside
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Riverside
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Riverside
|8
|*
|*
|60
|Canadian
|Banner
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Banner
|4
|*
|44
|N/A
|Canadian
|Banner
|5
|*
|50
|*
|Canadian
|Banner
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Banner
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Banner
|8
|*
|*
|48
|Canadian
|Darlington
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Darlington
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Darlington
|5
|*
|57
|*
|Canadian
|Darlington
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Darlington
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Darlington
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Maple
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Maple
|4
|*
|84
|N/A
|Canadian
|Maple
|5
|72
|*
|81
|Canadian
|Maple
|6
|*
|47
|N/A
|Canadian
|Maple
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Maple
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|3
|43
|50
|N/A
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|4
|34
|55
|N/A
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|5
|43
|36
|51
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|6
|51
|31
|N/A
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|7
|37
|37
|N/A
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|8
|34
|21
|28
|Canadian
|Piedmont
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|45
|Canadian
|Yukon
|3
|38
|48
|N/A
|Canadian
|Yukon
|4
|26
|43
|N/A
|Canadian
|Yukon
|5
|37
|43
|48
|Canadian
|Yukon
|6
|36
|35
|N/A
|Canadian
|Yukon
|7
|29
|36
|N/A
|Canadian
|Yukon
|8
|29
|22
|34
|Canadian
|Yukon
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|47
|Canadian
|El Reno
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|El Reno
|4
|17
|20
|N/A
|Canadian
|El Reno
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|El Reno
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|El Reno
|7
|13
|26
|N/A
|Canadian
|El Reno
|8
|14
|12
|16
|Canadian
|El Reno
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Canadian
|Union City
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Union City
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Union City
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Union City
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Union City
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Union City
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Union City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Canadian
|Mustang
|3
|35
|44
|N/A
|Canadian
|Mustang
|4
|40
|49
|N/A
|Canadian
|Mustang
|5
|35
|36
|45
|Canadian
|Mustang
|6
|35
|42
|N/A
|Canadian
|Mustang
|7
|31
|35
|N/A
|Canadian
|Mustang
|8
|33
|29
|39
|Canadian
|Mustang
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Canadian
|Calumet
|3
|*
|90
|N/A
|Canadian
|Calumet
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Calumet
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Calumet
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Canadian
|Calumet
|7
|*
|48
|N/A
|Canadian
|Calumet
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Canadian
|Calumet
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Carter
|Zaneis
|3
|57
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Zaneis
|4
|*
|29
|N/A
|Carter
|Zaneis
|5
|*
|*
|76
|Carter
|Zaneis
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Zaneis
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Zaneis
|8
|34
|*
|*
|Carter
|Ardmore
|3
|26
|23
|N/A
|Carter
|Ardmore
|4
|21
|25
|N/A
|Carter
|Ardmore
|5
|23
|18
|39
|Carter
|Ardmore
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Ardmore
|7
|16
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Ardmore
|8
|15
|*
|18
|Carter
|Ardmore
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Carter
|Springer
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Springer
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Springer
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Springer
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Springer
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Springer
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Springer
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Carter
|Plainview
|3
|40
|61
|N/A
|Carter
|Plainview
|4
|*
|58
|N/A
|Carter
|Plainview
|5
|49
|62
|62
|Carter
|Plainview
|6
|37
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Plainview
|7
|28
|42
|N/A
|Carter
|Plainview
|8
|48
|30
|50
|Carter
|Plainview
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|38
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|3
|32
|43
|N/A
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|4
|*
|31
|N/A
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|5
|41
|44
|47
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|6
|37
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|7
|30
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|8
|46
|16
|42
|Carter
|Lone Grove
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Carter
|Wilson
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Wilson
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Wilson
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Wilson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Wilson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Wilson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Wilson
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Carter
|Healdton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Healdton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Healdton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Healdton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Healdton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Healdton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Healdton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Carter
|Fox
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Fox
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Fox
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Fox
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Fox
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Fox
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Fox
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Carter
|Dickson
|3
|30
|44
|N/A
|Carter
|Dickson
|4
|*
|37
|N/A
|Carter
|Dickson
|5
|*
|23
|40
|Carter
|Dickson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Dickson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Carter
|Dickson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Carter
|Dickson
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Lowrey
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Norwood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|3
|*
|39
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|4
|*
|37
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|5
|53
|*
|62
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Woodall
|8
|*
|*
|41
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Shady Grove
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Peggs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|4
|*
|29
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|5
|17
|*
|30
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|6
|*
|21
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Grand View
|8
|*
|*
|38
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Briggs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|4
|*
|40
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tenkiller
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Keys
|3
|*
|46
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Keys
|4
|*
|86
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Keys
|5
|49
|47
|77
|Cherokee
|Keys
|6
|65
|43
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Keys
|7
|40
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Keys
|8
|38
|*
|40
|Cherokee
|Keys
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|3
|*
|47
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|4
|*
|35
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|5
|41
|*
|51
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Hulbert
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|3
|26
|34
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|4
|25
|38
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|5
|25
|37
|53
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|6
|35
|38
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|7
|27
|40
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|8
|30
|22
|46
|Cherokee
|Tahlequah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|22
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cherokee
|Cherokee Immersion Charter School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Boswell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Fort Towson
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Choctaw
|Soper
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Soper
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Soper
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Soper
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Soper
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Soper
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Soper
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|7
|*
|29
|N/A
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|8
|*
|14
|26
|Choctaw
|Hugo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cimarron
|Boise City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cimarron
|Felt
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Felt
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Felt
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cimarron
|Felt
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Felt
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cimarron
|Felt
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cimarron
|Felt
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|3
|54
|56
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|4
|*
|68
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|5
|43
|52
|*
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Robin Hill
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cleveland
|Moore
|3
|38
|41
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Moore
|4
|32
|47
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Moore
|5
|39
|40
|48
|Cleveland
|Moore
|6
|44
|37
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Moore
|7
|29
|34
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Moore
|8
|32
|28
|37
|Cleveland
|Moore
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|Cleveland
|Norman
|3
|36
|35
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Norman
|4
|32
|39
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Norman
|5
|39
|33
|44
|Cleveland
|Norman
|6
|33
|25
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Norman
|7
|28
|26
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Norman
|8
|32
|19
|34
|Cleveland
|Norman
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|47
|Cleveland
|Noble
|3
|26
|24
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Noble
|4
|22
|39
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Noble
|5
|31
|49
|54
|Cleveland
|Noble
|6
|28
|24
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Noble
|7
|16
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Noble
|8
|29
|14
|33
|Cleveland
|Noble
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|4
|*
|22
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cleveland
|Lexington
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|3
|28
|27
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|5
|*
|*
|38
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|6
|*
|16
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|8
|21
|*
|36
|Cleveland
|Little Axe
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Cottonwood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Coal
|Coalgate
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Coalgate
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Coalgate
|5
|*
|*
|53
|Coal
|Coalgate
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Coalgate
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Coalgate
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Coal
|Coalgate
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Coal
|Tupelo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Tupelo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Tupelo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Coal
|Tupelo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Tupelo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Coal
|Tupelo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Coal
|Tupelo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Comanche
|Flower Mound
|3
|50
|46
|N/A
|Comanche
|Flower Mound
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Flower Mound
|5
|45
|58
|62
|Comanche
|Bishop
|3
|31
|41
|N/A
|Comanche
|Bishop
|4
|*
|37
|N/A
|Comanche
|Bishop
|5
|31
|30
|41
|Comanche
|Bishop
|6
|41
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Cache
|3
|28
|30
|N/A
|Comanche
|Cache
|4
|29
|51
|N/A
|Comanche
|Cache
|5
|43
|35
|63
|Comanche
|Cache
|6
|*
|26
|N/A
|Comanche
|Cache
|7
|35
|40
|N/A
|Comanche
|Cache
|8
|43
|26
|52
|Comanche
|Cache
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Indiahoma
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Comanche
|Sterling
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Sterling
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Sterling
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Sterling
|6
|*
|43
|N/A
|Comanche
|Sterling
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Sterling
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Sterling
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Geronimo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Comanche
|Lawton
|3
|27
|30
|N/A
|Comanche
|Lawton
|4
|17
|23
|N/A
|Comanche
|Lawton
|5
|22
|17
|28
|Comanche
|Lawton
|6
|23
|13
|N/A
|Comanche
|Lawton
|7
|21
|18
|N/A
|Comanche
|Lawton
|8
|27
|13
|26
|Comanche
|Lawton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|24
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|3
|32
|24
|N/A
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|5
|23
|*
|36
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Fletcher
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Comanche
|Elgin
|3
|35
|45
|N/A
|Comanche
|Elgin
|4
|41
|43
|N/A
|Comanche
|Elgin
|5
|42
|17
|50
|Comanche
|Elgin
|6
|39
|31
|N/A
|Comanche
|Elgin
|7
|36
|48
|N/A
|Comanche
|Elgin
|8
|30
|11
|28
|Comanche
|Elgin
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Comanche
|Chattanooga
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cotton
|Walters
|3
|*
|32
|N/A
|Cotton
|Walters
|4
|*
|39
|N/A
|Cotton
|Walters
|5
|56
|54
|63
|Cotton
|Walters
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Walters
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Walters
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cotton
|Walters
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Cotton
|Temple
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Temple
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Temple
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cotton
|Temple
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Temple
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Temple
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cotton
|Temple
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Cotton
|Big Pasture
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Craig
|White Oak
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|White Oak
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|White Oak
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|White Oak
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|White Oak
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|White Oak
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Ketchum
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Ketchum
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Craig
|Ketchum
|5
|*
|22
|53
|Craig
|Ketchum
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Ketchum
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Ketchum
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Ketchum
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Craig
|Welch
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Welch
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Welch
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Welch
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Welch
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Welch
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Welch
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Craig
|Bluejacket
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Craig
|Vinita
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Vinita
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Craig
|Vinita
|5
|28
|*
|46
|Craig
|Vinita
|6
|30
|36
|N/A
|Craig
|Vinita
|7
|21
|35
|N/A
|Craig
|Vinita
|8
|*
|22
|36
|Craig
|Vinita
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|34
|Creek
|Lone Star
|3
|34
|34
|N/A
|Creek
|Lone Star
|4
|*
|59
|N/A
|Creek
|Lone Star
|5
|44
|40
|52
|Creek
|Lone Star
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Lone Star
|7
|22
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Lone Star
|8
|42
|*
|41
|Creek
|Gypsy
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Gypsy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Gypsy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Gypsy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Gypsy
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Gypsy
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|5
|*
|*
|52
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Pretty Water
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Allen-Bowden
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Bristow
|3
|35
|36
|N/A
|Creek
|Bristow
|4
|*
|32
|N/A
|Creek
|Bristow
|5
|25
|25
|39
|Creek
|Bristow
|6
|26
|19
|N/A
|Creek
|Bristow
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Bristow
|8
|27
|15
|30
|Creek
|Bristow
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Creek
|Mannford
|3
|*
|40
|N/A
|Creek
|Mannford
|4
|*
|28
|N/A
|Creek
|Mannford
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Mannford
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Mannford
|7
|17
|31
|N/A
|Creek
|Mannford
|8
|28
|37
|50
|Creek
|Mannford
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|18
|Creek
|Mounds
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Mounds
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Mounds
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Mounds
|6
|*
|24
|N/A
|Creek
|Mounds
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Mounds
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Mounds
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Creek
|Olive
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Olive
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Olive
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Olive
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Olive
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Olive
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Olive
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Creek
|Kiefer
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Kiefer
|4
|34
|55
|N/A
|Creek
|Kiefer
|5
|*
|*
|22
|Creek
|Kiefer
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Kiefer
|7
|*
|45
|N/A
|Creek
|Kiefer
|8
|*
|30
|*
|Creek
|Oilton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Oilton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Oilton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Oilton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Oilton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Oilton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Oilton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Creek
|Depew
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Depew
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Depew
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Depew
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Depew
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Depew
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Depew
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Creek
|Kellyville
|3
|45
|61
|N/A
|Creek
|Kellyville
|4
|*
|40
|N/A
|Creek
|Kellyville
|5
|51
|66
|65
|Creek
|Kellyville
|6
|34
|39
|N/A
|Creek
|Kellyville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Kellyville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Kellyville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|3
|22
|31
|N/A
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|4
|*
|43
|N/A
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|5
|38
|38
|41
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|6
|24
|19
|N/A
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|7
|16
|21
|N/A
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|8
|24
|16
|24
|Creek
|Sapulpa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|Creek
|Drumright
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Drumright
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Drumright
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Drumright
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Drumright
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Creek
|Drumright
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Creek
|Drumright
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|3
|50
|*
|N/A
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|4
|*
|43
|N/A
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|8
|*
|42
|*
|Custer
|Arapaho-Butler
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|4
|*
|54
|N/A
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|5
|48
|63
|69
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Custer
|Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Custer
|Weatherford
|3
|30
|45
|N/A
|Custer
|Weatherford
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Custer
|Weatherford
|5
|23
|*
|36
|Custer
|Weatherford
|6
|42
|52
|N/A
|Custer
|Weatherford
|7
|25
|32
|N/A
|Custer
|Weatherford
|8
|24
|22
|31
|Custer
|Weatherford
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|34
|Custer
|Clinton
|3
|26
|21
|N/A
|Custer
|Clinton
|4
|*
|14
|N/A
|Custer
|Clinton
|5
|27
|18
|*
|Custer
|Clinton
|6
|33
|25
|N/A
|Custer
|Clinton
|7
|*
|19
|N/A
|Custer
|Clinton
|8
|29
|14
|*
|Custer
|Clinton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|Delaware
|Cleora
|3
|*
|86
|N/A
|Delaware
|Cleora
|4
|*
|86
|N/A
|Delaware
|Cleora
|5
|*
|70
|82
|Delaware
|Cleora
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Cleora
|7
|62
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Cleora
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Leach
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Leach
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Leach
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Leach
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Leach
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Leach
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kenwood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Moseley
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Moseley
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Moseley
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Moseley
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Moseley
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Moseley
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Jay
|3
|25
|40
|N/A
|Delaware
|Jay
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Jay
|5
|19
|*
|34
|Delaware
|Jay
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Jay
|7
|18
|17
|N/A
|Delaware
|Jay
|8
|19
|18
|*
|Delaware
|Jay
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Delaware
|Grove
|3
|26
|26
|N/A
|Delaware
|Grove
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Delaware
|Grove
|5
|29
|16
|37
|Delaware
|Grove
|6
|21
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Grove
|7
|28
|37
|N/A
|Delaware
|Grove
|8
|28
|24
|28
|Delaware
|Grove
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Delaware
|Kansas
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kansas
|4
|*
|20
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kansas
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Kansas
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kansas
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Kansas
|8
|*
|31
|31
|Delaware
|Kansas
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Delaware
|Colcord
|3
|37
|45
|N/A
|Delaware
|Colcord
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Delaware
|Colcord
|5
|23
|*
|50
|Delaware
|Colcord
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Colcord
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Colcord
|8
|*
|27
|*
|Delaware
|Colcord
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Delaware
|Oaks-Mission
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Dewey
|Vici
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Vici
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Vici
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Vici
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Vici
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Vici
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Vici
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|Dewey
|Seiling
|3
|*
|35
|N/A
|Dewey
|Seiling
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Seiling
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Seiling
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Seiling
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Seiling
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Seiling
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Dewey
|Taloga
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Taloga
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Taloga
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Taloga
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Taloga
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Dewey
|Taloga
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Dewey
|Taloga
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ellis
|Fargo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Fargo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Fargo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Fargo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Fargo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Fargo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Fargo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ellis
|Arnett
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Arnett
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Arnett
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Arnett
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Arnett
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Arnett
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Arnett
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|4
|*
|46
|N/A
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|5
|46
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|8
|74
|*
|*
|Ellis
|Shattuck
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|8
|*
|26
|*
|Garfield
|Waukomis
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Kremlin-Hillsdale
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|3
|72
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|4
|53
|64
|N/A
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|5
|48
|55
|83
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|6
|45
|51
|N/A
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|7
|45
|59
|N/A
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|8
|38
|57
|52
|Garfield
|Chisholm
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|49
|Garfield
|Garber
|3
|38
|41
|N/A
|Garfield
|Garber
|4
|*
|56
|N/A
|Garfield
|Garber
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Garber
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Garber
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Garber
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Garber
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|4
|*
|31
|N/A
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|5
|*
|41
|*
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|7
|20
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Enid
|3
|25
|28
|N/A
|Garfield
|Enid
|4
|24
|33
|N/A
|Garfield
|Enid
|5
|27
|27
|35
|Garfield
|Enid
|6
|22
|19
|N/A
|Garfield
|Enid
|7
|17
|25
|N/A
|Garfield
|Enid
|8
|21
|18
|24
|Garfield
|Enid
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Garfield
|Drummond
|3
|*
|45
|N/A
|Garfield
|Drummond
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Drummond
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Drummond
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Drummond
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Drummond
|8
|*
|35
|38
|Garfield
|Drummond
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|4
|*
|56
|N/A
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garfield
|Covington-Douglas
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|3
|*
|34
|N/A
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|5
|33
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|7
|46
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Whitebead
|8
|*
|*
|43
|Garvin
|Stratford
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Stratford
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Stratford
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Stratford
|6
|*
|30
|N/A
|Garvin
|Stratford
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Stratford
|8
|*
|*
|62
|Garvin
|Stratford
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|40
|Garvin
|Paoli
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Paoli
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Paoli
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Paoli
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Paoli
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Paoli
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Paoli
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garvin
|Maysville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Maysville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Maysville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Maysville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Maysville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Maysville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Maysville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|5
|24
|30
|48
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|6
|30
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|7
|*
|24
|N/A
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|8
|26
|14
|29
|Garvin
|Lindsay
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|3
|36
|47
|N/A
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|4
|*
|27
|N/A
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|5
|37
|31
|51
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|6
|26
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|7
|15
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|8
|21
|*
|30
|Garvin
|Pauls Valley
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|51
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|5
|18
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Wynnewood
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Garvin
|Elmore City-Pernell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Friend
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Friend
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Friend
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Grady
|Friend
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Friend
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Friend
|8
|*
|*
|64
|Grady
|Middleberg
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Grady
|Middleberg
|4
|*
|58
|N/A
|Grady
|Middleberg
|5
|55
|*
|*
|Grady
|Middleberg
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Middleberg
|7
|74
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Middleberg
|8
|36
|*
|*
|Grady
|Pioneer
|3
|56
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Pioneer
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Pioneer
|5
|*
|86
|90
|Grady
|Pioneer
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Pioneer
|7
|59
|59
|N/A
|Grady
|Pioneer
|8
|53
|44
|63
|Grady
|Chickasha
|3
|38
|39
|N/A
|Grady
|Chickasha
|4
|34
|45
|N/A
|Grady
|Chickasha
|5
|28
|34
|45
|Grady
|Chickasha
|6
|25
|23
|N/A
|Grady
|Chickasha
|7
|28
|27
|N/A
|Grady
|Chickasha
|8
|20
|7
|26
|Grady
|Chickasha
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Grady
|Minco
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Minco
|4
|*
|25
|N/A
|Grady
|Minco
|5
|34
|*
|66
|Grady
|Minco
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Minco
|7
|49
|51
|N/A
|Grady
|Minco
|8
|48
|*
|37
|Grady
|Minco
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|4
|*
|42
|N/A
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Grady
|Ninnekah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Alex
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Alex
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Alex
|5
|*
|45
|*
|Grady
|Alex
|6
|*
|57
|N/A
|Grady
|Alex
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Alex
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Grady
|Alex
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|3
|*
|57
|N/A
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|5
|26
|*
|55
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|8
|*
|*
|44
|Grady
|Rush Springs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|3
|40
|50
|N/A
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|4
|*
|40
|N/A
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|5
|30
|21
|41
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|6
|39
|27
|N/A
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|7
|23
|39
|N/A
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|8
|38
|35
|37
|Grady
|Bridge Creek
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Grady
|Tuttle
|3
|49
|57
|N/A
|Grady
|Tuttle
|4
|*
|65
|N/A
|Grady
|Tuttle
|5
|42
|43
|46
|Grady
|Tuttle
|6
|43
|48
|N/A
|Grady
|Tuttle
|7
|29
|29
|N/A
|Grady
|Tuttle
|8
|28
|*
|33
|Grady
|Tuttle
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Grady
|Verden
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Verden
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Verden
|5
|39
|*
|*
|Grady
|Verden
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Verden
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Verden
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Grady
|Verden
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|3
|61
|58
|N/A
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|4
|*
|65
|N/A
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|5
|*
|*
|89
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|8
|43
|*
|*
|Grady
|Amber-Pocasset
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grant
|Medford
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Medford
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Medford
|5
|*
|*
|89
|Grant
|Medford
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Medford
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Medford
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Grant
|Medford
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|4
|*
|63
|N/A
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|8
|*
|*
|37
|Grant
|Pond Creek-Hunter
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|3
|*
|85
|N/A
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Grant
|Deer Creek-Lamont
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Greer
|Mangum
|3
|*
|78
|N/A
|Greer
|Mangum
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Mangum
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Greer
|Mangum
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Mangum
|7
|54
|46
|N/A
|Greer
|Mangum
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Greer
|Mangum
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Greer
|Granite
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Granite
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Granite
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Greer
|Granite
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Granite
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Greer
|Granite
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Greer
|Granite
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Harmon
|Hollis
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harmon
|Hollis
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harmon
|Hollis
|5
|*
|*
|59
|Harmon
|Hollis
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harmon
|Hollis
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harmon
|Hollis
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Harmon
|Hollis
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Harper
|Laverne
|3
|63
|74
|N/A
|Harper
|Laverne
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Laverne
|5
|48
|45
|57
|Harper
|Laverne
|6
|30
|41
|N/A
|Harper
|Laverne
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Laverne
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Harper
|Laverne
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Harper
|Buffalo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Buffalo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Buffalo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Harper
|Buffalo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Buffalo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Harper
|Buffalo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Harper
|Buffalo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Whitefield
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Kinta
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Kinta
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Kinta
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Kinta
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Kinta
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Kinta
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Kinta
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Haskell
|Stigler
|3
|28
|44
|N/A
|Haskell
|Stigler
|4
|*
|55
|N/A
|Haskell
|Stigler
|5
|29
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Stigler
|6
|*
|25
|N/A
|Haskell
|Stigler
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Stigler
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Stigler
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|McCurtain
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Haskell
|Keota
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Keota
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Keota
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Keota
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Keota
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Haskell
|Keota
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Haskell
|Keota
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Hughes
|Moss
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Moss
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Moss
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Moss
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Moss
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Moss
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Moss
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Wetumka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|3
|38
|50
|N/A
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|5
|35
|34
|*
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|6
|31
|20
|N/A
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|7
|23
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|8
|*
|*
|29
|Hughes
|Holdenville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Hughes
|Calvin
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Calvin
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Calvin
|5
|*
|*
|55
|Hughes
|Calvin
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Calvin
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Calvin
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Calvin
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Hughes
|Stuart
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Stuart
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Stuart
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Stuart
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Stuart
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Hughes
|Stuart
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Hughes
|Stuart
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jackson
|Navajo
|3
|*
|61
|N/A
|Jackson
|Navajo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Navajo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Navajo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Navajo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Navajo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Navajo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|38
|Jackson
|Duke
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Duke
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Duke
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Duke
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Duke
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Duke
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Duke
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jackson
|Altus
|3
|25
|36
|N/A
|Jackson
|Altus
|4
|26
|44
|N/A
|Jackson
|Altus
|5
|28
|29
|33
|Jackson
|Altus
|6
|31
|27
|N/A
|Jackson
|Altus
|7
|33
|38
|N/A
|Jackson
|Altus
|8
|35
|28
|37
|Jackson
|Altus
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Olustee-Eldorado Public School
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jackson
|Blair
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Blair
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Blair
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Blair
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Blair
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jackson
|Blair
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jackson
|Blair
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jefferson
|Terral
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Terral
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Terral
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Terral
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Terral
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Terral
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Ryan
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|3
|*
|53
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Ringling
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|3
|39
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Jefferson
|Waurika
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mannsville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Ravia
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Ravia
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Ravia
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Ravia
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Ravia
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Ravia
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Mill Creek
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|7
|*
|28
|N/A
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|8
|*
|*
|31
|Johnston
|Tishomingo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Johnston
|Milburn
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Milburn
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Milburn
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Milburn
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Milburn
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Milburn
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Milburn
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Johnston
|Coleman
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Coleman
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Coleman
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Coleman
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Coleman
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Coleman
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Coleman
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Johnston
|Wapanucka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kay
|Peckham
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Peckham
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Peckham
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Peckham
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Peckham
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Peckham
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Kildare
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Kildare
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Kildare
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Kildare
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Kildare
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Kildare
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Blackwell
|3
|37
|44
|N/A
|Kay
|Blackwell
|4
|39
|68
|N/A
|Kay
|Blackwell
|5
|33
|42
|38
|Kay
|Blackwell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Blackwell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Blackwell
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Blackwell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Kay
|Ponca City
|3
|29
|30
|N/A
|Kay
|Ponca City
|4
|20
|30
|N/A
|Kay
|Ponca City
|5
|31
|28
|35
|Kay
|Ponca City
|6
|20
|19
|N/A
|Kay
|Ponca City
|7
|21
|26
|N/A
|Kay
|Ponca City
|8
|18
|8
|15
|Kay
|Ponca City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|34
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|3
|*
|46
|N/A
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|5
|27
|*
|52
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|8
|*
|*
|29
|Kay
|Tonkawa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kay
|Newkirk
|3
|*
|65
|N/A
|Kay
|Newkirk
|4
|*
|29
|N/A
|Kay
|Newkirk
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Newkirk
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Newkirk
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kay
|Newkirk
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kay
|Newkirk
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Dover
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Lomega
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|3
|50
|50
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|4
|47
|43
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|5
|31
|18
|*
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|6
|43
|44
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|7
|32
|43
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|8
|47
|41
|32
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|3
|*
|39
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|4
|*
|39
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|5
|*
|31
|39
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|6
|*
|45
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|7
|29
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|8
|*
|12
|*
|Kingfisher
|Hennessey
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|3
|*
|49
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|4
|*
|43
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|5
|26
|32
|45
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|6
|*
|41
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Cashion
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|4
|*
|57
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|5
|*
|*
|84
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|7
|24
|30
|N/A
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kingfisher
|Okarche
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|3
|*
|40
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|6
|39
|43
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|8
|*
|34
|65
|Kiowa
|Hobart
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Lone Wolf
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|7
|*
|47
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Mountain View-Gotebo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Kiowa
|Snyder
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Panola Public School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|4
|*
|27
|N/A
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|5
|24
|37
|*
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|8
|30
|27
|46
|Latimer
|Wilburton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|8
|44
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Red Oak
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Latimer
|Buffalo Valley
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Shady Point
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Monroe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Hodgen
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Fanshawe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|3
|24
|33
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|4
|*
|32
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|5
|*
|16
|*
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|6
|33
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Spiro
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Heavener
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|3
|48
|55
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|5
|26
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|6
|32
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Pocola
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Le Flore
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Cameron
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Panama
|3
|40
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Panama
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Panama
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Panama
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Panama
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Panama
|8
|33
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Panama
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Bokoshe
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|3
|40
|62
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|4
|*
|57
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|5
|26
|27
|*
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|6
|18
|24
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|7
|22
|41
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|8
|30
|35
|36
|Le Flore
|Poteau
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|Le Flore
|Wister
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Wister
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Wister
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Wister
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Wister
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Wister
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Wister
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Talihina
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Whitesboro
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Howe
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Howe
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Howe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Howe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Howe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Howe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Howe
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Le Flore
|Arkoma
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|White Rock
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|3
|*
|45
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|4
|33
|42
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|5
|51
|38
|50
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|7
|39
|42
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|8
|30
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Chandler
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|7
|46
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Davenport
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|3
|69
|70
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|4
|*
|48
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|5
|34
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|8
|*
|*
|42
|Lincoln
|Wellston
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|4
|*
|30
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|5
|*
|33
|48
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Stroud
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|4
|*
|39
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|5
|27
|31
|43
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|8
|41
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Meeker
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Lincoln
|Prague
|3
|53
|69
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Prague
|4
|*
|40
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Prague
|5
|40
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Prague
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Prague
|7
|37
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Prague
|8
|31
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Prague
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Carney
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Carney
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Carney
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Carney
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Carney
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Carney
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Carney
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Lincoln
|Agra
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Agra
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Agra
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Agra
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Agra
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Lincoln
|Agra
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Lincoln
|Agra
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Logan
|Guthrie
|3
|21
|32
|N/A
|Logan
|Guthrie
|4
|26
|39
|N/A
|Logan
|Guthrie
|5
|25
|19
|42
|Logan
|Guthrie
|6
|29
|20
|N/A
|Logan
|Guthrie
|7
|25
|28
|N/A
|Logan
|Guthrie
|8
|*
|28
|34
|Logan
|Guthrie
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|Logan
|Crescent
|3
|*
|33
|N/A
|Logan
|Crescent
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Crescent
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Crescent
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Crescent
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Crescent
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Crescent
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|6
|*
|52
|N/A
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Mulhall-Orlando
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Logan
|Coyle
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Coyle
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Coyle
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Coyle
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Coyle
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Logan
|Coyle
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Logan
|Coyle
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Love
|Greenville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Greenville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Greenville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Greenville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Greenville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Greenville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Thackerville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Thackerville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Thackerville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Thackerville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Thackerville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Thackerville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Thackerville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Love
|Turner
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Turner
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Turner
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Turner
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Turner
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Turner
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Love
|Turner
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Love
|Marietta
|3
|*
|38
|N/A
|Love
|Marietta
|4
|*
|62
|N/A
|Love
|Marietta
|5
|*
|27
|37
|Love
|Marietta
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Marietta
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Love
|Marietta
|8
|23
|*
|*
|Love
|Marietta
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Major
|Ringwood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Ringwood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Ringwood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Ringwood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Ringwood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Ringwood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Ringwood
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Aline-Cleo
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Major
|Fairview
|3
|38
|45
|N/A
|Major
|Fairview
|4
|33
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Fairview
|5
|47
|34
|55
|Major
|Fairview
|6
|*
|42
|N/A
|Major
|Fairview
|7
|31
|38
|N/A
|Major
|Fairview
|8
|*
|20
|*
|Major
|Fairview
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Major
|Cimarron
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Cimarron
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Cimarron
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Cimarron
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Cimarron
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Major
|Cimarron
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Major
|Cimarron
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Marshall
|Madill
|3
|29
|42
|N/A
|Marshall
|Madill
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Marshall
|Madill
|5
|22
|14
|33
|Marshall
|Madill
|6
|20
|13
|N/A
|Marshall
|Madill
|7
|17
|*
|N/A
|Marshall
|Madill
|8
|*
|15
|29
|Marshall
|Madill
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Marshall
|Kingston
|3
|32
|41
|N/A
|Marshall
|Kingston
|4
|*
|45
|N/A
|Marshall
|Kingston
|5
|*
|*
|29
|Marshall
|Kingston
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Marshall
|Kingston
|7
|49
|48
|N/A
|Marshall
|Kingston
|8
|42
|24
|52
|Marshall
|Kingston
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Wickliffe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Osage
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Osage
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Osage
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Osage
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Osage
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Osage
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Pryor
|3
|*
|31
|N/A
|Mayes
|Pryor
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Mayes
|Pryor
|5
|26
|34
|35
|Mayes
|Pryor
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Pryor
|7
|21
|23
|N/A
|Mayes
|Pryor
|8
|*
|16
|31
|Mayes
|Pryor
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Mayes
|Adair
|3
|33
|48
|N/A
|Mayes
|Adair
|4
|*
|51
|N/A
|Mayes
|Adair
|5
|31
|70
|66
|Mayes
|Adair
|6
|*
|35
|N/A
|Mayes
|Adair
|7
|20
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Adair
|8
|*
|*
|35
|Mayes
|Adair
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|49
|Mayes
|Salina
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Salina
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Salina
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Salina
|6
|*
|33
|N/A
|Mayes
|Salina
|7
|26
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Salina
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Mayes
|Salina
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|3
|*
|21
|N/A
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|5
|*
|32
|*
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|6
|24
|*
|N/A
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|7
|19
|16
|N/A
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|8
|29
|36
|46
|Mayes
|Locust Grove
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|32
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|3
|*
|45
|N/A
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|4
|*
|32
|N/A
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|5
|*
|33
|*
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|6
|*
|42
|N/A
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|7
|32
|41
|N/A
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|8
|17
|17
|46
|Mayes
|Chouteau-Mazie
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McClain
|Newcastle
|3
|26
|31
|N/A
|McClain
|Newcastle
|4
|24
|47
|N/A
|McClain
|Newcastle
|5
|39
|42
|51
|McClain
|Newcastle
|6
|33
|27
|N/A
|McClain
|Newcastle
|7
|23
|25
|N/A
|McClain
|Newcastle
|8
|33
|13
|31
|McClain
|Newcastle
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|McClain
|Dibble
|3
|*
|44
|N/A
|McClain
|Dibble
|4
|*
|12
|N/A
|McClain
|Dibble
|5
|*
|32
|*
|McClain
|Dibble
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Dibble
|7
|*
|38
|N/A
|McClain
|Dibble
|8
|37
|*
|*
|McClain
|Dibble
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McClain
|Washington
|3
|56
|54
|N/A
|McClain
|Washington
|4
|52
|62
|N/A
|McClain
|Washington
|5
|47
|35
|45
|McClain
|Washington
|6
|*
|26
|N/A
|McClain
|Washington
|7
|35
|40
|N/A
|McClain
|Washington
|8
|*
|23
|*
|McClain
|Washington
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|21
|McClain
|Wayne
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Wayne
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|McClain
|Wayne
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McClain
|Wayne
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Wayne
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Wayne
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McClain
|Wayne
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McClain
|Purcell
|3
|*
|33
|N/A
|McClain
|Purcell
|4
|*
|54
|N/A
|McClain
|Purcell
|5
|30
|27
|41
|McClain
|Purcell
|6
|39
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Purcell
|7
|19
|*
|N/A
|McClain
|Purcell
|8
|37
|27
|33
|McClain
|Purcell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McClain
|Blanchard
|3
|42
|60
|N/A
|McClain
|Blanchard
|4
|41
|65
|N/A
|McClain
|Blanchard
|5
|40
|65
|63
|McClain
|Blanchard
|6
|39
|39
|N/A
|McClain
|Blanchard
|7
|38
|29
|N/A
|McClain
|Blanchard
|8
|53
|21
|51
|McClain
|Blanchard
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Forest Grove
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|3
|61
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|4
|*
|90
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|5
|39
|*
|56
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|7
|38
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Lukfata
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Glover
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Glover
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Glover
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Glover
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Glover
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Glover
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Denison
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Denison
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Denison
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Denison
|6
|*
|34
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Denison
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Denison
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|5
|*
|78
|*
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Holly Creek
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|3
|51
|55
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|4
|24
|19
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|6
|20
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|7
|14
|19
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|8
|22
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Idabel
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|5
|30
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Haworth
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|3
|24
|41
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|4
|*
|44
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|5
|28
|36
|65
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Valliant
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Eagletown
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Smithville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|5
|*
|36
|27
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|6
|*
|28
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Wright City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Battiest
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|3
|28
|32
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|4
|*
|21
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|8
|17
|13
|35
|McCurtain
|Broken Bow
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Ryal
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Stidham
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|4
|*
|35
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|5
|22
|23
|*
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|6
|*
|45
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|7
|*
|35
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|8
|29
|27
|*
|McIntosh
|Eufaula
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|3
|44
|40
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|4
|56
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|5
|43
|53
|53
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|6
|*
|21
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|7
|22
|36
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|8
|27
|*
|37
|McIntosh
|Checotah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McIntosh
|Midway
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Midway
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Midway
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Midway
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Midway
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Midway
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Midway
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|5
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|8
|*
|*
|*
|McIntosh
|Hanna
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Murray
|Oklahoma School For The Deaf
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Murray
|Sulphur
|3
|19
|30
|N/A
|Murray
|Sulphur
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Murray
|Sulphur
|5
|30
|*
|*
|Murray
|Sulphur
|6
|*
|39
|N/A
|Murray
|Sulphur
|7
|25
|31
|N/A
|Murray
|Sulphur
|8
|32
|25
|37
|Murray
|Sulphur
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Murray
|Davis
|3
|39
|53
|N/A
|Murray
|Davis
|4
|*
|38
|N/A
|Murray
|Davis
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Murray
|Davis
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Davis
|7
|42
|*
|N/A
|Murray
|Davis
|8
|*
|*
|37
|Murray
|Davis
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Wainwright
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma School For The Blind
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Haskell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|3
|60
|61
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|4
|*
|39
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|5
|36
|29
|37
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|6
|37
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|7
|36
|48
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|8
|28
|48
|55
|Muskogee
|Fort Gibson
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Webbers Falls
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|4
|*
|27
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|7
|*
|56
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|8
|*
|32
|*
|Muskogee
|Oktaha
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|3
|21
|25
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|4
|20
|19
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|5
|26
|21
|27
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|6
|21
|16
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|7
|27
|19
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|8
|25
|16
|27
|Muskogee
|Muskogee
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|3
|26
|33
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|4
|*
|24
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|5
|34
|28
|46
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|6
|28
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|7
|22
|32
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|8
|27
|16
|*
|Muskogee
|Hilldale
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Braggs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Muskogee
|Warner
|3
|41
|41
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Warner
|4
|*
|54
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Warner
|5
|33
|47
|64
|Muskogee
|Warner
|6
|46
|55
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Warner
|7
|*
|63
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Warner
|8
|46
|56
|*
|Muskogee
|Warner
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|47
|Muskogee
|Porum
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Porum
|4
|*
|48
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Porum
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Porum
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Porum
|7
|*
|33
|N/A
|Muskogee
|Porum
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Muskogee
|Porum
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Noble
|Perry
|3
|*
|59
|N/A
|Noble
|Perry
|4
|*
|38
|N/A
|Noble
|Perry
|5
|*
|48
|48
|Noble
|Perry
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Perry
|7
|21
|26
|N/A
|Noble
|Perry
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Perry
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|35
|Noble
|Billings
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Billings
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Billings
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Billings
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Billings
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Billings
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Billings
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Noble
|Frontier
|3
|*
|45
|N/A
|Noble
|Frontier
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Frontier
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Frontier
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Frontier
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Frontier
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Frontier
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Noble
|Morrison
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Morrison
|4
|*
|73
|N/A
|Noble
|Morrison
|5
|*
|*
|59
|Noble
|Morrison
|6
|59
|*
|N/A
|Noble
|Morrison
|7
|*
|54
|N/A
|Noble
|Morrison
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Noble
|Morrison
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|3
|*
|49
|N/A
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|7
|*
|36
|N/A
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|8
|*
|16
|*
|Nowata
|Oklahoma Union
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Nowata
|Nowata
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Nowata
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Nowata
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Nowata
|Nowata
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Nowata
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|Nowata
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Nowata
|Nowata
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Nowata
|South Coffeyville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Bearden
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Mason
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Paden
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|3
|*
|18
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Okemah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|5
|36
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Weleetka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okfuskee
|Graham-Dustin
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|3
|57
|69
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|4
|71
|81
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|6
|51
|58
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|7
|47
|57
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oakdale
|8
|*
|82
|74
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crutcho
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village
|3
|44
|47
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Stanley Hupfeld Academy at Western Village
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|KIPP OKC College Prep
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|KIPP OKC College Prep
|5
|32
|13
|37
|Oklahoma
|KIPP OKC College Prep
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|KIPP OKC College Prep
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|KIPP OKC College Prep
|8
|46
|31
|63
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|3
|43
|53
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|4
|*
|46
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|5
|44
|35
|55
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|7
|22
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|John Rex Charter School
|8
|33
|35
|35
|Oklahoma
|Harding Independent Charter
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harding Independent Charter
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harding Independent Charter
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Harding Independent Charter
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|8
|*
|*
|13
|Oklahoma
|ASTEC Charter Schools
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|3
|16
|13
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|4
|14
|16
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|5
|18
|11
|28
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|6
|20
|13
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|7
|19
|17
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|8
|22
|9
|28
|Oklahoma
|Epic Blended Learning Charter
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|3
|33
|34
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|4
|25
|38
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|5
|21
|27
|25
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|6
|*
|33
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|7
|24
|32
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|8
|32
|31
|36
|Oklahoma
|Dove Schools of OKC
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|46
|Oklahoma
|Harding Fine Arts Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|3
|21
|27
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|4
|24
|45
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|5
|23
|43
|28
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|6
|17
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|7
|9
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|8
|18
|13
|21
|Oklahoma
|Santa Fe South Charter Schools
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|3
|19
|25
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|4
|16
|24
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|5
|20
|21
|27
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|6
|18
|13
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|7
|15
|19
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|8
|19
|13
|25
|Oklahoma
|Putnam City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|3
|35
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|4
|*
|30
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|5
|*
|*
|45
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|8
|*
|*
|28
|Oklahoma
|Luther
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|3
|39
|44
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|4
|32
|46
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|5
|41
|44
|55
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|6
|31
|29
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|7
|24
|28
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|8
|31
|22
|36
|Oklahoma
|Choctaw-Nicoma Park
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|3
|48
|58
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|4
|40
|58
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|5
|38
|42
|60
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|6
|46
|50
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|7
|41
|46
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|8
|46
|42
|58
|Oklahoma
|Deer Creek
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|3
|21
|29
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|4
|31
|43
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|5
|31
|48
|38
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|6
|34
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|7
|31
|30
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|8
|27
|18
|32
|Oklahoma
|Harrah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|3
|45
|65
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|4
|*
|62
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|5
|29
|30
|45
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|7
|22
|28
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|8
|*
|27
|*
|Oklahoma
|Jones
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|3
|46
|50
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|4
|40
|50
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|5
|46
|44
|56
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|6
|42
|37
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|7
|32
|39
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|8
|35
|24
|49
|Oklahoma
|Edmond
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|52
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Millwood
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|3
|*
|18
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Western Heights
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|3
|26
|21
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|4
|16
|16
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|5
|21
|11
|27
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|6
|15
|10
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|7
|13
|10
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|8
|17
|10
|23
|Oklahoma
|Midwest City-Del City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|3
|*
|21
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|5
|17
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|8
|*
|*
|24
|Oklahoma
|Crooked Oak
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|3
|55
|63
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|4
|40
|37
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|5
|58
|72
|78
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|6
|38
|51
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|7
|30
|51
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|8
|52
|56
|88
|Oklahoma
|Bethany
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|37
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|3
|13
|16
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|4
|10
|14
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|5
|10
|7
|15
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|6
|11
|6
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|7
|9
|7
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|8
|13
|5
|18
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Youth Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Academy of Seminole Charter
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|LeMonde International School
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|LeMonde International School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|LeMonde International School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|LeMonde International School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|LeMonde International School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Sovereign Community School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Sovereign Community School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Sovereign Community School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Sovereign Community School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Sovereign Community School
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|3
|16
|12
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|4
|10
|13
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|5
|16
|7
|26
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|6
|20
|11
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|7
|19
|14
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|8
|18
|8
|25
|Oklahoma
|Epic One On One Charter School
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|3
|11
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|4
|*
|8
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|5
|16
|*
|15
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|7
|13
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|8
|16
|3
|25
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|50
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|3
|*
|15
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|6
|23
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|7
|28
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|8
|*
|*
|31
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Connections Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|45
|Oklahoma
|Insight School of Oklahoma
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Insight School of Oklahoma
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Insight School of Oklahoma
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|Insight School of Oklahoma
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Oklahoma
|eSchool Virtual Charter Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Information & Technology School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Information & Technology School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Information & Technology School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Twin Hills
|8
|28
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Okmulgee
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|4
|*
|24
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Henryetta
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|3
|*
|25
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|4
|*
|31
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|5
|40
|43
|63
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|7
|25
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|8
|45
|*
|34
|Okmulgee
|Morris
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|43
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|3
|49
|53
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|4
|48
|74
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|5
|*
|*
|54
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|7
|25
|21
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|8
|23
|*
|32
|Okmulgee
|Beggs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|3
|*
|53
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|5
|*
|*
|40
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Preston
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|39
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Schulter
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Wilson
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Okmulgee
|Dewar
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Osage Hills
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Bowring
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Bowring
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Bowring
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Bowring
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Bowring
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Bowring
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Avant
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Avant
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Avant
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Avant
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Avant
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Avant
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Anderson
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Anderson
|4
|*
|54
|N/A
|Osage
|Anderson
|5
|*
|*
|50
|Osage
|Anderson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Anderson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Anderson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|McCord
|3
|60
|47
|N/A
|Osage
|McCord
|4
|58
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|McCord
|5
|55
|*
|*
|Osage
|McCord
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|3
|*
|30
|N/A
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Pawhuska
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Shidler
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Shidler
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Shidler
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Shidler
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Shidler
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Shidler
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Shidler
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Barnsdall
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Wynona
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Wynona
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Wynona
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Wynona
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Wynona
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Wynona
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Wynona
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Hominy
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Hominy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Hominy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Hominy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Hominy
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Hominy
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Hominy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Prue
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Prue
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Prue
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Prue
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Prue
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Prue
|8
|57
|*
|*
|Osage
|Prue
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Osage
|Woodland
|3
|39
|34
|N/A
|Osage
|Woodland
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Woodland
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Woodland
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Woodland
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Osage
|Woodland
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Osage
|Woodland
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ottawa
|Turkey Ford
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Turkey Ford
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Turkey Ford
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Turkey Ford
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|5
|34
|45
|*
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Wyandotte
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Quapaw
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|3
|*
|20
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|8
|23
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Commerce
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ottawa
|Miami
|3
|34
|35
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Miami
|4
|*
|29
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Miami
|5
|34
|22
|53
|Ottawa
|Miami
|6
|27
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Miami
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Miami
|8
|20
|*
|23
|Ottawa
|Miami
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|18
|Ottawa
|Afton
|3
|*
|43
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Afton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Afton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Afton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Afton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Afton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Afton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|4
|*
|56
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|5
|25
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Ottawa
|Fairland
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Jennings
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pawnee
|Pawnee
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|3
|24
|29
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|4
|*
|33
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|5
|32
|*
|63
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|6
|27
|*
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|7
|21
|26
|N/A
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|8
|19
|10
|25
|Pawnee
|Cleveland
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Oak Grove
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Ripley
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Ripley
|4
|*
|44
|N/A
|Payne
|Ripley
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Ripley
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Ripley
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Ripley
|8
|*
|*
|29
|Payne
|Ripley
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Payne
|Stillwater
|3
|44
|54
|N/A
|Payne
|Stillwater
|4
|34
|43
|N/A
|Payne
|Stillwater
|5
|41
|51
|51
|Payne
|Stillwater
|6
|38
|31
|N/A
|Payne
|Stillwater
|7
|38
|54
|N/A
|Payne
|Stillwater
|8
|36
|31
|43
|Payne
|Stillwater
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|3
|24
|28
|N/A
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|4
|*
|62
|N/A
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|5
|40
|40
|59
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|7
|22
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|8
|29
|*
|*
|Payne
|Perkins-Tryon
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|Payne
|Cushing
|3
|21
|44
|N/A
|Payne
|Cushing
|4
|26
|44
|N/A
|Payne
|Cushing
|5
|29
|40
|33
|Payne
|Cushing
|6
|29
|29
|N/A
|Payne
|Cushing
|7
|*
|35
|N/A
|Payne
|Cushing
|8
|28
|24
|25
|Payne
|Cushing
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Payne
|Glencoe
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Glencoe
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Glencoe
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Glencoe
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Glencoe
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Glencoe
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Glencoe
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Payne
|Yale
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Payne
|Yale
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Yale
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Yale
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Yale
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Payne
|Yale
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Payne
|Yale
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|3
|50
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Krebs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|3
|*
|58
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|4
|*
|56
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|7
|*
|46
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Frink-Chambers
|8
|66
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Tannehill
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|3
|*
|72
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haywood
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Carlton Landing Academy
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|4
|*
|39
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|5
|*
|44
|*
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Hartshorne
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|3
|45
|52
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Canadian
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Haileyville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|3
|*
|74
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|5
|*
|56
|*
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Kiowa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|67
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Quinton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Indianola
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Crowder
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Savanna
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pittsburg
|Pittsburg
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|3
|33
|47
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|4
|31
|52
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|5
|32
|54
|59
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|6
|43
|49
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|7
|25
|35
|N/A
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|8
|27
|20
|31
|Pittsburg
|McAlester
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pontotoc
|Allen
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|3
|*
|44
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|5
|*
|41
|48
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|6
|32
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|8
|*
|*
|47
|Pontotoc
|Vanoss
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|3
|63
|63
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|4
|41
|54
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|5
|34
|40
|46
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|6
|*
|28
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|7
|30
|41
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|8
|43
|*
|28
|Pontotoc
|Byng
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|3
|*
|21
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|4
|*
|25
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|5
|29
|17
|35
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|6
|19
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|7
|17
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|8
|22
|14
|27
|Pontotoc
|Ada
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|3
|42
|55
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|4
|*
|42
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|5
|42
|53
|66
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|7
|*
|37
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|8
|28
|30
|38
|Pontotoc
|Latta
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|4
|*
|64
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|5
|28
|36
|*
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pontotoc
|Stonewall
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|3
|82
|81
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|7
|38
|*
|N/A
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pontotoc
|Roff
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|3
|52
|64
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|4
|*
|46
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|5
|*
|58
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|6
|*
|38
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|7
|41
|56
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Grove
|8
|52
|48
|73
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|5
|42
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Pleasant Grove
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|3
|*
|57
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|4
|*
|56
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|5
|*
|45
|*
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|6
|*
|50
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|7
|39
|54
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|South Rock Creek
|8
|*
|56
|*
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|3
|18
|24
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|5
|26
|19
|37
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|7
|18
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|8
|24
|*
|20
|Pottawatomie
|McLoud
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|4
|34
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|5
|40
|*
|39
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|7
|22
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|8
|40
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Dale
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|3
|40
|52
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|4
|44
|51
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|5
|37
|35
|55
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|6
|32
|31
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|8
|27
|23
|41
|Pottawatomie
|Bethel
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|38
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Macomb
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Earlsboro
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|7
|*
|34
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|North Rock Creek
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|3
|26
|20
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|4
|*
|16
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|8
|*
|*
|31
|Pottawatomie
|Tecumseh
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|3
|19
|19
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|4
|*
|21
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|5
|19
|*
|29
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|7
|15
|15
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|8
|10
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Shawnee
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|3
|*
|78
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Asher
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Wanette
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pottawatomie
|Maud
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Albion
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Tuskahoma
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Nashoba
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|8
|*
|25
|*
|Pushmataha
|Rattan
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Clayton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|3
|*
|54
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|5
|39
|28
|58
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|7
|30
|65
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|8
|41
|27
|53
|Pushmataha
|Antlers
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Pushmataha
|Moyers
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|4
|*
|72
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|8
|47
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Leedey
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|3
|81
|81
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Reydon
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|3
|58
|53
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|5
|66
|87
|90
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Cheyenne
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Sweetwater
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Roger Mills
|Hammon
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|3
|*
|50
|N/A
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|4
|*
|37
|N/A
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|5
|29
|*
|*
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|6
|*
|33
|N/A
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Justus-Tiawah
|8
|33
|34
|33
|Rogers
|Claremore
|3
|39
|37
|N/A
|Rogers
|Claremore
|4
|25
|34
|N/A
|Rogers
|Claremore
|5
|29
|27
|38
|Rogers
|Claremore
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Claremore
|7
|23
|25
|N/A
|Rogers
|Claremore
|8
|24
|32
|24
|Rogers
|Claremore
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|22
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|3
|*
|28
|N/A
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|4
|*
|22
|N/A
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|5
|38
|27
|42
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|8
|26
|18
|21
|Rogers
|Catoosa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|3
|*
|34
|N/A
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Rogers
|Chelsea
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|3
|*
|35
|N/A
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|4
|*
|55
|N/A
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|5
|35
|23
|44
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|6
|29
|26
|N/A
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|7
|36
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|8
|27
|11
|33
|Rogers
|Oologah-Talala
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Rogers
|Inola
|3
|23
|46
|N/A
|Rogers
|Inola
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Rogers
|Inola
|5
|*
|*
|47
|Rogers
|Inola
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Inola
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Inola
|8
|*
|17
|26
|Rogers
|Inola
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|3
|34
|44
|N/A
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|4
|*
|34
|N/A
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|5
|37
|31
|56
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|7
|26
|17
|N/A
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|8
|37
|*
|54
|Rogers
|Sequoyah
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Rogers
|Foyil
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Foyil
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Foyil
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Rogers
|Foyil
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Foyil
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Rogers
|Foyil
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Rogers
|Foyil
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|3
|41
|63
|N/A
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|4
|*
|36
|N/A
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|5
|39
|41
|50
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|6
|*
|54
|N/A
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|7
|38
|38
|N/A
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|8
|33
|22
|29
|Rogers
|Verdigris
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|26
|Seminole
|Justice
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Justice
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Justice
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Justice
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Justice
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Justice
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Seminole
|3
|*
|28
|N/A
|Seminole
|Seminole
|4
|*
|31
|N/A
|Seminole
|Seminole
|5
|20
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Seminole
|6
|26
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Seminole
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Seminole
|8
|19
|10
|*
|Seminole
|Seminole
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Wewoka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Bowlegs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Konawa
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Konawa
|4
|*
|42
|N/A
|Seminole
|Konawa
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Konawa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Konawa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Konawa
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Konawa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|New Lima
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|New Lima
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|New Lima
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|New Lima
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|New Lima
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|New Lima
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|New Lima
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Varnum
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Varnum
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Varnum
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Varnum
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Varnum
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Varnum
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Varnum
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Sasakwa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Strother
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Strother
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Strother
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Strother
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Strother
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Strother
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Strother
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Seminole
|Butner
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Butner
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Butner
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Butner
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Butner
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Seminole
|Butner
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Seminole
|Butner
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Liberty
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Marble City
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Brushy
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Belfonte
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|3
|39
|32
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|4
|*
|24
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Moffett
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|3
|33
|48
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|4
|*
|38
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|5
|29
|24
|*
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|6
|37
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|7
|38
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|8
|46
|12
|35
|Sequoyah
|Sallisaw
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|3
|*
|19
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|8
|31
|*
|47
|Sequoyah
|Vian
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|3
|*
|28
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|4
|43
|44
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|5
|32
|57
|48
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|6
|*
|32
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|7
|29
|43
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Muldrow
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|38
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Gans
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|3
|*
|26
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|4
|*
|60
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|5
|*
|21
|34
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|8
|23
|16
|*
|Sequoyah
|Roland
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|5
|23
|*
|54
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|8
|*
|*
|41
|Sequoyah
|Gore
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Sequoyah
|Central
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Central
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Central
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Central
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Central
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Sequoyah
|Central
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Sequoyah
|Central
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Stephens
|Grandview
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Grandview
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Grandview
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Grandview
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Grandview
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Grandview
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Duncan
|3
|27
|41
|N/A
|Stephens
|Duncan
|4
|28
|31
|N/A
|Stephens
|Duncan
|5
|27
|35
|40
|Stephens
|Duncan
|6
|24
|32
|N/A
|Stephens
|Duncan
|7
|18
|26
|N/A
|Stephens
|Duncan
|8
|34
|18
|29
|Stephens
|Duncan
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|Stephens
|Comanche
|3
|32
|36
|N/A
|Stephens
|Comanche
|4
|*
|32
|N/A
|Stephens
|Comanche
|5
|26
|30
|41
|Stephens
|Comanche
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Comanche
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Comanche
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Comanche
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Stephens
|Marlow
|3
|38
|44
|N/A
|Stephens
|Marlow
|4
|*
|45
|N/A
|Stephens
|Marlow
|5
|38
|28
|52
|Stephens
|Marlow
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Marlow
|7
|37
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Marlow
|8
|31
|*
|33
|Stephens
|Marlow
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|6
|*
|39
|N/A
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|7
|*
|37
|N/A
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|8
|*
|27
|*
|Stephens
|Velma-Alma
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Stephens
|Empire
|3
|*
|64
|N/A
|Stephens
|Empire
|4
|*
|50
|N/A
|Stephens
|Empire
|5
|30
|*
|47
|Stephens
|Empire
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Empire
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Empire
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Empire
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Stephens
|Central High
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Central High
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Stephens
|Central High
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Central High
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Central High
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Central High
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Central High
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|8
|34
|*
|*
|Stephens
|Bray-Doyle
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Optima
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Optima
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Optima
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Optima
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Straight
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Straight
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Straight
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Straight
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Yarbrough
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Guymon
|3
|31
|38
|N/A
|Texas
|Guymon
|4
|*
|47
|N/A
|Texas
|Guymon
|5
|17
|37
|23
|Texas
|Guymon
|6
|23
|28
|N/A
|Texas
|Guymon
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Guymon
|8
|17
|13
|37
|Texas
|Guymon
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Hardesty
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hardesty
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hardesty
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Hardesty
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hardesty
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hardesty
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Hardesty
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Hooker
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hooker
|4
|*
|48
|N/A
|Texas
|Hooker
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Hooker
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hooker
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Hooker
|8
|30
|*
|*
|Texas
|Hooker
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Tyrone
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Tyrone
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Tyrone
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Tyrone
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Tyrone
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Tyrone
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Tyrone
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Goodwell
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Goodwell
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Goodwell
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Goodwell
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Goodwell
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Goodwell
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Goodwell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Texas
|Texhoma
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Texhoma
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Texhoma
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Texas
|Texhoma
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Texas
|Texhoma
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tillman
|Davidson
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Davidson
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Davidson
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Davidson
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Davidson
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Davidson
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Tipton
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Tipton
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Tipton
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Tipton
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Tipton
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Tipton
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Tipton
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tillman
|Frederick
|3
|28
|44
|N/A
|Tillman
|Frederick
|4
|*
|41
|N/A
|Tillman
|Frederick
|5
|50
|95
|72
|Tillman
|Frederick
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Frederick
|7
|35
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Frederick
|8
|26
|24
|*
|Tillman
|Frederick
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tillman
|Grandfield
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|3
|*
|40
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Keystone
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences
|6
|28
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences
|7
|32
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|25
|Tulsa
|KIPP Tulsa
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|KIPP Tulsa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|KIPP Tulsa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|KIPP Tulsa
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|KIPP Tulsa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Legacy Charter School
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|College Bound Academy Charter
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|College Bound Academy Charter
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Honor Academy
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Honor Academy
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Honor Academy
|7
|13
|18
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Honor Academy
|8
|*
|*
|16
|Tulsa
|Tulsa Honor Academy
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|27
|Tulsa
|Collegiate Hall Tulsa
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collegiate Hall Tulsa
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Collegiate Hall Tulsa
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collegiate Hall Tulsa
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collegiate Hall Tulsa
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Deborah Brown Community School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|4
|*
|29
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|5
|*
|28
|28
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|6
|*
|29
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|7
|24
|38
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|8
|33
|37
|25
|Tulsa
|Dove Schools of Tulsa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Sankofa Middle School
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sankofa Middle School
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sankofa Middle School
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|11
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|4
|8
|11
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|5
|13
|8
|17
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|6
|11
|7
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|7
|11
|9
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|8
|14
|4
|16
|Tulsa
|Tulsa
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|21
|Tulsa
|Traice
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|3
|31
|37
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|4
|19
|39
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|5
|29
|24
|45
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|6
|25
|21
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|7
|17
|22
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|8
|25
|11
|20
|Tulsa
|Sand Springs
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|3
|35
|37
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|4
|25
|36
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|5
|35
|30
|41
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|6
|29
|23
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|7
|24
|27
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|8
|24
|14
|31
|Tulsa
|Broken Arrow
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|3
|39
|43
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|4
|35
|36
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|5
|34
|31
|47
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|6
|38
|29
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|7
|28
|43
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|8
|30
|31
|24
|Tulsa
|Bixby
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|35
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|3
|40
|44
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|4
|29
|41
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|5
|40
|38
|48
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|6
|38
|33
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|7
|29
|33
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|8
|35
|17
|40
|Tulsa
|Jenks
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|3
|39
|33
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|4
|29
|33
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|5
|30
|38
|50
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|6
|28
|25
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|7
|31
|28
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|8
|30
|12
|29
|Tulsa
|Collinsville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|3
|35
|45
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|4
|45
|54
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|5
|37
|55
|42
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|6
|*
|26
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|7
|26
|19
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|8
|28
|21
|46
|Tulsa
|Skiatook
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|45
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|3
|47
|53
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|4
|*
|38
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|5
|31
|36
|46
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|6
|*
|22
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|7
|21
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|8
|28
|*
|32
|Tulsa
|Sperry
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Union
|3
|23
|23
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Union
|4
|17
|23
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Union
|5
|25
|26
|30
|Tulsa
|Union
|6
|21
|16
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Union
|7
|17
|18
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Union
|8
|18
|18
|28
|Tulsa
|Union
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|30
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|3
|*
|40
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|6
|*
|38
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|7
|31
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Berryhill
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|3
|45
|54
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|4
|29
|43
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|5
|34
|32
|46
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|6
|37
|48
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|7
|33
|46
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|8
|31
|27
|47
|Tulsa
|Owasso
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|3
|30
|33
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|4
|*
|50
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|5
|27
|28
|36
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|6
|*
|31
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|7
|12
|21
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|8
|23
|13
|39
|Tulsa
|Glenpool
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Tulsa
|Liberty
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Wagoner
|Okay
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Okay
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Okay
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Wagoner
|Okay
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Okay
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Okay
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Wagoner
|Okay
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|3
|30
|40
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|4
|*
|40
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|5
|20
|19
|33
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|6
|24
|19
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|7
|17
|16
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|8
|22
|7
|*
|Wagoner
|Coweta
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|3
|21
|49
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|4
|*
|27
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|5
|20
|24
|29
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|7
|23
|34
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|8
|24
|11
|30
|Wagoner
|Wagoner
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Wagoner
|Porter Consolidated
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washington
|Copan
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Copan
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Copan
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Washington
|Copan
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Copan
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Copan
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Washington
|Copan
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washington
|Dewey
|3
|34
|36
|N/A
|Washington
|Dewey
|4
|*
|38
|N/A
|Washington
|Dewey
|5
|36
|20
|45
|Washington
|Dewey
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Dewey
|7
|24
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Dewey
|8
|36
|26
|*
|Washington
|Dewey
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|3
|*
|25
|N/A
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|4
|*
|21
|N/A
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Washington
|Caney Valley
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|3
|38
|44
|N/A
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|4
|32
|43
|N/A
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|5
|32
|33
|42
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|6
|24
|29
|N/A
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|7
|23
|26
|N/A
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|8
|29
|21
|37
|Washington
|Bartlesville
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|43
|Washita
|Sentinel
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Sentinel
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Sentinel
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Washita
|Sentinel
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Sentinel
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Sentinel
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Washita
|Sentinel
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|3
|*
|35
|N/A
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Washita
|Burns Flat-Dill City
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washita
|Canute
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Canute
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Canute
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Washita
|Canute
|6
|*
|40
|N/A
|Washita
|Canute
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Washita
|Canute
|8
|38
|44
|41
|Washita
|Canute
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Washita
|Cordell
|3
|57
|52
|N/A
|Washita
|Cordell
|4
|*
|46
|N/A
|Washita
|Cordell
|5
|*
|41
|54
|Washita
|Cordell
|6
|*
|52
|N/A
|Washita
|Cordell
|7
|28
|53
|N/A
|Washita
|Cordell
|8
|*
|41
|51
|Washita
|Cordell
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Woods
|Alva
|3
|50
|52
|N/A
|Woods
|Alva
|4
|43
|60
|N/A
|Woods
|Alva
|5
|30
|30
|*
|Woods
|Alva
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Alva
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Alva
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woods
|Alva
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Woods
|Waynoka
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Waynoka
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Waynoka
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Woods
|Waynoka
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Waynoka
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Waynoka
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woods
|Waynoka
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Woods
|Freedom
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Freedom
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Freedom
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Woods
|Freedom
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Freedom
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woods
|Freedom
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woods
|Freedom
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Woodward
|Woodward
|3
|29
|41
|N/A
|Woodward
|Woodward
|4
|29
|36
|N/A
|Woodward
|Woodward
|5
|24
|34
|39
|Woodward
|Woodward
|6
|23
|19
|N/A
|Woodward
|Woodward
|7
|22
|32
|N/A
|Woodward
|Woodward
|8
|25
|24
|57
|Woodward
|Woodward
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|21
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|3
|*
|42
|N/A
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Mooreland
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|45
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|5
|*
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Sharon-Mutual
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|3
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|4
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|5
|58
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|6
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|7
|*
|*
|N/A
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|8
|*
|*
|*
|Woodward
|Fort Supply
|11
|N/A
|N/A
|*
Jennifer Palmer has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2016 and covers education. Contact her at (405) 761-0093 or jpalmer@oklahomawatch.org. Follow her on Twitter @jpalmerOKC.
Republish this article
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication:
* Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.”
* Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here).
* Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online:
“Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.”
New Data Shows Students Gaining Ground, But Still Below Pre-Pandemic in Core Subjects
by Jennifer Palmer, Oklahoma Watch
October 11, 2022
Support our publication
Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.
This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.