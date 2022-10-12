In this episode:

Oklahoma Watch director of audience development Shaun Witt introduces (0:34) himself and shares details on how Oklahoma Watch’s journalism is funded and supported.

Democracy reporter Keaton Ross (10:00) explains why Oklahoma’s county election boards need your help before November.

Whitney Bryen (17:30) reports on a new threat to Oklahoma’s nursing homes: staff shortages.

Ted Streuli hosts.

Long Story Short: Dealing With Shortages of Poll Workers, Nursing Home Staffers, News Funding