In this episode:
Oklahoma Watch director of audience development Shaun Witt introduces (0:34) himself and shares details on how Oklahoma Watch’s journalism is funded and supported.
Democracy reporter Keaton Ross (10:00) explains why Oklahoma’s county election boards need your help before November.
Whitney Bryen (17:30) reports on a new threat to Oklahoma’s nursing homes: staff shortages.
Ted Streuli hosts.
1
Close window X
Republish this article
Most of Oklahoma Watch’s content is available for republication by other news media in print and digital form. Please follow these terms for republication:
* Reporters’ bylines and photographers’ credit lines should be accompanied by “Oklahoma Watch.”
* Include the Oklahoma Watch logo (found here).
* Use the following credit line at the end of the story, with oklahomawatch.org hyperlinked online:
“Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.”
Long Story Short: Dealing With Shortages of Poll Workers, Nursing Home Staffers, News Funding
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
October 12, 2022
Support our publication
Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.
This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.