Oklahoma Watch education reporter Jennifer Palmer reports that student test scores reveal a slow recovery in the classroom.
Democracy reporter Keaton Ross previews the state’s U.S. Senate races.
Executive editor Mike Sherman shares highlights of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s conference with Oklahoma Watch staff. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
Long Story Short: State Test Scores Show Slow Recovery
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
October 19, 2022
