Oklahoma Watch · Our State Under Stitt: Promises Kept and Not

Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies reports on the effectiveness of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s CEO style.

Whitney Bryen discusses Stitt’s public health record in the pandemic and beyond.

Democracy reporter Keaton Ross shares takeaways from interviews with poll workers and why they do what they do.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

