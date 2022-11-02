Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer reports on the governor’s successes and failures in delivering on education-related campaign promises.
Ashlynd Huffman checks Gov. Kevin Stitt’s criminal justice record.
Lionel Ramos discusses his economic record.
Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
Support our publication
Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.
This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.