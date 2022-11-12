(Editor’s Note: Check out the interactive map to see gubernatorial results in your precinct.)

Oklahoma voters turned out in rural and suburban areas for Gov. Kevin Stitt in this year’s general election, with pockets of blue evident in the state’s largest cities, according to a map of precinct-level results.

Stitt beat Democrat Joy Hofmeister by 14 percentage points in the race that also included Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Erven Yen.

Stitt won almost 1,500 of the state’s voting precincts, with Hofmeister racking up wins in nearly 400 precincts, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Stitt won 74 of the state’s 77 counties, with Hofmeister winning Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties. But Hofmeister won precincts in some red counties, including those in the Lawton area, Ada, Stillwater, Shawnee and Tahlequah. Stitt, meanwhile, won many of the suburban precincts around Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Paul Monies has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2017 and covers state agencies and public health. Contact him at (571) 319-3289 or pmonies@oklahomawatch.org. Follow him on Twitter @pmonies.

