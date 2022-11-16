Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies deconstructs the midterm election turnout.
Democracy reporter Keaton Ross examines voting rights and legislation.
Education reporter Jennifer Palmer examines what the midterms mean for Oklahoma education. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
