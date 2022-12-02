Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen introduces Fr. Bryan Brooks, a Broken Arrow priest who has attended 114 executions so far and has a busy, grim year ahead.

Jennifer Palmer reports on a student’s dispute that went quickly to the state school board.

Ari Fife talks about the lack of resources available to family caregivers. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

<h1>Long Story Short: One Man's Execution Vigil</h1> <p class="byline">by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch <br />December 2, 2022</p>