Oklahoma Watch · One Man Vigil: Fr. Bryan Brooks is at 114 executions and counting

Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen introduces Fr. Bryan Brooks, a Broken Arrow priest who has attended 114 executions so far and has a busy, grim year ahead.

Jennifer Palmer reports on a student’s dispute that went quickly to the state school board.

Ari Fife talks about the lack of resources available to family caregivers. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

