Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen introduces Fr. Bryan Brooks, a Broken Arrow priest who has attended 114 executions so far and has a busy, grim year ahead.
Jennifer Palmer reports on a student’s dispute that went quickly to the state school board.
Ari Fife talks about the lack of resources available to family caregivers. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
Long Story Short: One Man’s Execution Vigil
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
December 2, 2022
