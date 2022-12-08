Oklahoma Watch · You're out! Oklahoma evictions hit an all-time high.

Oklahoma evictions are at an all-time, as Scott Carter reports.

Oklahoma Watch criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman discusses why broad police crowd-sourcing to help find suspects is criticized.

Paul Monies explores how straight-party voting affected the 2022 election. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.