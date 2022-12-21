Oklahoma Watch and reporter Whitney Bryen filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa alleging multiple violations of the state’s Open Records Act.
School board members in Billings, a town just west of I-35 between Perry and Tonkawa, were arrested and charged with violating the state’s Open Meetings Act, as Jennifer Palmer reports.
Keaton Ross explains orphan counties and why they have low voter turnout. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.
Long Story Short: Why We’re Suing Tulsa
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
December 21, 2022
