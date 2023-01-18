Oklahoma Watch education reporter Jennifer Palmer explains why the state’s virtual charter school board remains in limbo.
Keaton Ross talks about Oklahoma Watch’s legislator personal finance database.
Ashlynd Huffman discusses her story about a lower cap on prison phone rates.
Executive editor Ted Streuli hosts.
Long Story Short: Why the State’s Virtual School Board is Stymied
by Oklahoma Watch, Oklahoma Watch
January 18, 2023
