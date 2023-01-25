Keaton Ross, who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch, reviews activity on the bill filing deadline for the 2023 state legislative session, which opens on Feb. 7. Follow him on Twitter here.

Lionel Ramos covers issues of race and equity for Oklahoma Watch. He discusses his upcoming story on how the southwest Oklahoma town of Clinton is getting a glimpse at life without a community hospital and urgent care clinics. Follow Ramos on Twitter here.

Education writer Jennifer Palmer talks about Ryan Walters’ dual role and dual state paychecks as state superintendent and secretary of education. Follow her on Twitter here.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

