Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen discusses the video, released after four years, that shows how a Pottawatomie County prisoner died while in custody.
Also:
- Keaton Ross reports on legislative proposals that would change the initiative petition process and others that would affect the election process.
- Jennifer Palmer discusses a viral Tik Tok video, filmed by the leader of a Tennessee hate group and posted to social media by the state’s schools superintendent. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.