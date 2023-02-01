Oklahoma Watch reporter Whitney Bryen discusses the video, released after four years, that shows how a Pottawatomie County prisoner died while in custody.

Also:

  • Keaton Ross reports on legislative proposals that would change the initiative petition process and others that would affect the election process.
  • Jennifer Palmer discusses a viral Tik Tok video, filmed by the leader of a Tennessee hate group and posted to social media by the state’s schools superintendent. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

