An Oklahoma lawmaker proposes splitting state and federal elections if Congress passes a federal voting rights act. Democracy reporter Keaton Ross (0:35) discusses the Legislature’s appetite for such a change and the potential impact on voters.

Also:

  • Criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman (7:111) takes us behind the recent decision to reschedule and space out executions in Oklahoma, a story she uncovered through an open records request.
  • Race and equity reporter Lionel Ramos (10:54) shares his reporting from Black History Day at the Capitol, where participants shared their perspectives on the most important issues facing Black Oklahomans. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

