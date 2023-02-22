Two women who were detained in the Cleveland County jail died in December. Two months later, the sheriff and the jail’s healthcare provider are asking for more taxpayer money to expand care for the people incarcerated there.

That healthcare provider, led by an influential state lawmaker, faces lawsuits in several states over allegations of poor care that had deadly consequences. Whitney Bryen (14:00) shares details of her latest Oklahoma Watch investigation.

