Two women who were detained in the Cleveland County jail died in December. Two months later, the sheriff and the jail’s healthcare provider are asking for more taxpayer money to expand care for the people incarcerated there.

That healthcare provider, led by an influential state lawmaker, faces lawsuits in several states over allegations of poor care that had deadly consequences. Whitney Bryen (14:00) shares details of her latest Oklahoma Watch investigation.

Also:

Paul Monies recently sat down with Oklahoma’s new attorney general, Gentner Drummond (7:36). The Republican, who narrowly lost his first bid for AG in 2018 in a primary runoff, has had a busy first month in office.

Keaton Ross (0:35) has been looking into a bill that initiative petition organizers say would make it more difficult for Oklahomans to get a question on the ballot. He shares his reporting on the bill’s author and her rationale and how it differs from other similar proposals.