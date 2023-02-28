Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies has been following the campaign for the Tuesday, March 7 special election on State Question 820, which would legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older. Paul (0:33) discusses the provisions of 820 and how it got to a March special election. Also:
- A Mexican consulate is expected to open this spring in Oklahoma City. Lionel Ramos (6:03), a race and equity reporter at Oklahoma Watch, is following its progress and sat down to talk with the person Mexico selected to run the operation.
- Catholic leaders in Oklahoma have proposed opening a new online charter school, and are seeking state authorization and funding. Education reporter Jennifer Palmer (10:52) discusses the controversial proposal.
- Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.