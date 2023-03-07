As significant changes are being proposed to K-12 education in Oklahoma, there is a lack of experience on the Oklahoma State Board of Education. Jennifer Palmer, (5:00) who covers education for Oklahoma Watch, discusses the board’s future and news that one recently appointed board member resigned before ever attending a meeting.
Also:
- Fallout continues from the massive charges to most Oklahoma utility customers from a 2021 winter storm, including recent revelations about natural gas price spikes. Oklahoma Watch‘s Paul Monies (0:30) discusses the allegations of a lawsuit filed by Kansas’ attorney general and potential ripples through Oklahoma.
- Attorneys representing Oklahomans stuck in jail while waiting weeks and months for court-ordered mental health treatment filed a class action lawsuit last week against state mental health officials. Whitney Bryen, (9:28) who covers mental health for Oklahoma Watch, discusses systemic problems alleged in the lawsuit and the purpose of the delayed treatment.
- Shaun Witt, audience development manager for Oklahoma Watch, hosts.