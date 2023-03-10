The voter-referred ballot initiative to legalize recreational cannabis and streamline the expungement of certain marijuana-related convictions found strong support in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman.

Pockets of yes votes can also be found in densely populated areas of Edmond, Stillwater, Lawton and Muskogee.

Elsewhere throughout the state, it was a lopsided rejection of State Question 820, according to a precinct-level map of results. All 77 counties and more than 80% of precinct locations statewide voted against the measure.

Just over 25% of Oklahoma voters weighed in on the question, a steep decline from the 50.35% turnout rate in last November’s general election. For the vast majority of voters, the initiative was the only item on the March 7 special election ballot.

If there is to be any change, it will be up to the Legislature to offer relief for individuals with low-level marijuana convictions and reign in an illicit cannabis market that has expanded since voters approved medical marijuana in 2018.

Use our interactive map (above) to see how your precinct voted.

Keaton Ross is a Report for America corps member who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch. Contact him at (405) 831-9753 or Kross@Oklahomawatch.org. Follow him on Twitter at @_KeatonRoss.

