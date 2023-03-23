Jennifer Palmer has been following new rules proposed by the State Education Department addressing school library content and student identity at school. Jennifer (11:55) shares what she heard last week from public hearings on the rules.

Also:

  • Reporter Paul Monies (0:37) has been following the money on the state’s $1.87 billion share of federal coronavirus relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act. His latest story looks at the pace of spending that money. 
  • Keaton Rosslatest story for Oklahoma Watch examines a legislative proposal that seeks to clarify when Oklahomans convicted of a felony have their voting rights restored. He shares his reporting (5:22) on confusion with the current law, who is trying to change it and why.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

