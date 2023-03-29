Reporter Paul Monies has been following legislation at the Capitol in the aftermath of the 2021 winter storm and the higher costs showing up on utility customer bills. He discusses (0:38) a bill that would change how electric utilities get rate increases.

Ari Fife (6:13) covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch. Her latest story details how rules in some Oklahoma cities could make it harder for in-home daycares to stay open and discourage the creation of new ones.

For her latest story, reporter Whitney Bryen (11:48) has been talking with families who were recently approved for state waivers that pay for disability care. These families have waited more than a decade for services, but they told Whitney, they’re still not getting the help they need.

Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.