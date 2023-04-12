The state’s central purchasing law, meant to prevent brother-in-law deals and other forms of corruption, is only used for one out of seven purchases an independent audit found. Reporter Paul Monies (12:10) shares the findings from a legislative watchdog report on how many state agencies claim exemptions to state rules when they buy goods and services.
Also:
- Jennifer Palmer, who covers education for Oklahoma Watch, (6:08) explains why last year’s school report cards are delayed.
- Dozens of bills relating to the state’s five-year-old medical marijuana industry are still pending in the Legislature. Paul (0:37) looks at key proposals still under consideration.
- Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.