The state’s central purchasing law, meant to prevent brother-in-law deals and other forms of corruption, is only used for one out of seven purchases an independent audit found. Reporter Paul Monies (12:10) shares the findings from a legislative watchdog report on how many state agencies claim exemptions to state rules when they buy goods and services.

Also:

  • Jennifer Palmer, who covers education for Oklahoma Watch, (6:08) explains why last year’s school report cards are delayed.
  • Dozens of bills relating to the state’s five-year-old medical marijuana industry are still pending in the Legislature. Paul (0:37) looks at key proposals still under consideration.
  • Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

Creative Commons License

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.