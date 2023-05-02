Paul Monies, who covers the Legislature for Oklahoma Watch, discusses his latest story about ongoing frustrations shared by many state lawmakers over funds to help private, religious-affiliated crisis pregnancy centers.

Also in this episode:  

  • State senators and Gov. Kevin Stitt have been feuding over the details of a proposed education package. Keaton Ross, who writes the Democracy Watch for Oklahoma Watch, shares the latest on what’s going on at the Capitol.
  • Ari Fife covers race and equity. Her latest story digs into the impacts of the end of another emergency relief program for families. She shares how non-profits are responding and how county leaders are considering addressing food insecurity.
  • Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.