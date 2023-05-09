Jennifer Palmer takes us inside an Oklahoma City middle school classroom for a look at a new social studies curriculum as Oklahoma schools adjust to the state’s so-called anti-critical race theory law. Also:

  • Keaton Ross examines why Oklahoma is backing away from joining a multi-state effort to identify election fraud and encourage voter registration.
  • Ari Fife’s coverage of Oklahoma’s childcare scarcity includes a story on a new law aimed at addressing it. She shares more about what the new law will do for children and their families.
  • Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.