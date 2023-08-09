Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.
Jennifer Palmer, who covers education for Oklahoma Watch, reports on the lawsuit filed against the proposed Catholic charter school.
Whitney Bryen, whose coverage includes mental health, talks about her collaboration with the Rosalyn Carter Center.
Yasmeen Saadi, an Oklahoma Watch intern, reports that charges were dropped without explanation in an open meetings case in Billings, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Watch’s director of audience Shaun Witt hosts.