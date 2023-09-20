Whitney Bryen reports on an Oklahoma woman forced to travel 600 miles for emergency medical care; Lionel Ramos talks about his upcoming story on Oklahoma debtors; Keaton Ross dives into ranked-choice voting. Shaun Witt hosts

Support our publication

Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you.

This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support.