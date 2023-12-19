Oklahoma most recently established voter ID requirements via referendum on the November 2, 2010 ballot, and the measure took effect July 2011.

The statute requires voters to present either a voter identification card or a valid government-issued document with their name and photo. Alternatively, a voter may cast a provisional ballot and sign a sworn statement to be verified by the County Election Board.

Following a legal challenge in 2018, the Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld the voter ID law. That same year, an Oklahoma Senate bill aimed at incorporating voter ID laws into the state constitution passed a Senate vote but did not proceed to a vote in the House of Representatives.

The law currently applies to all future Oklahoma elections, but may be repealed by the state legislature.

Thirty-six states currently require voter ID. The remaining 14 use other methods to confirm voter identity, such as signature verification.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

OKPolicy Voter ID Requirements

Oklahoma State Election Board Facts about Proof of Identity for Voting in Oklahoma

AP News Oklahoma photo ID law gets backing of state Supreme Court

BallotPedia Oklahoma Voter ID Amendment (2018)

National Conference of State Legislatures Voter ID Laws

Support our publication Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you. This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support. Donate now

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.