Oklahoma most recently established voter ID requirements via referendum on the November 2, 2010 ballot, and the measure took effect July 2011.
The statute requires voters to present either a voter identification card or a valid government-issued document with their name and photo. Alternatively, a voter may cast a provisional ballot and sign a sworn statement to be verified by the County Election Board.
Following a legal challenge in 2018, the Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld the voter ID law. That same year, an Oklahoma Senate bill aimed at incorporating voter ID laws into the state constitution passed a Senate vote but did not proceed to a vote in the House of Representatives.
The law currently applies to all future Oklahoma elections, but may be repealed by the state legislature.
Thirty-six states currently require voter ID. The remaining 14 use other methods to confirm voter identity, such as signature verification.
