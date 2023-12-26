Oklahoma Statute 21-1111 establishes the age of consent as 16 years old. This means it is considered statutory rape for a minor under the age of 16 to engage in sex with an adult above the age of 18.

Oklahoma Statute 21-1112 details a “close-in-age” exemption, commonly known as a “Romeo and Juliet law.” This provision states that consensual sexual activity between two minors aged 14 to 18 is not subject to statutory rape charges.

There is no federally defined age of consent in the United States; instead, legal limits are set by individual states, currently ranging from 16 to 18 years of age. Oklahoma aligns with a majority of US states whose age of consent is 16 years.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Oklahoma State Legislature Oklahoma Statutes Crimes and Punishments

Justia US Law 2019 Oklahoma Statutes Title 21. Crimes and Punishments §21-1111. Rape defined

Justia US Law 2019 Oklahoma Statutes Title 21. Crimes and Punishments §21-1112. Age limitation on conviction for rape

World Population Review Age of Consent by State 2023

Support our publication Every day we strive to produce journalism that matters — stories that strengthen accountability and transparency, provide value and resonate with readers like you. This work is essential to a better-informed community and a healthy democracy. But it isn’t possible without your support. Donate now

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.