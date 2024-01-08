Two Oklahoma lawmakers are suing District 6 District Attorney Jason Hicks for copies of communications sent before, during and after death row inmate Richard Glossip’s clemency hearing last April.

Reps. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane and Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, filed the lawsuit against Hicks in Stephens County District Court on Dec. 20. They seek the immediate release of documents outlining communications between Hicks and other District Attorney Council members before, during and after Glossip’s April 26 clemency hearing and reimbursement of attorneys fees.

Hicks, whose jurisdiction covers Caddo, Grady, Jefferson and Stephens Counties, refused to produce records in response to a May open records request, stating the communications were personal and therefore exempt from public inspection. However, Hicks submitted a mileage reimbursement form to the District Attorney Council for travel to and from the hearing in Oklahoma City and spoke with a Tulsa World reporter about the case in his official capacity, attorney Corbin Brewster wrote in the lawsuit.

Humphrey and McDugle claim Hicks continued to deny follow-up requests for the records over several months. A 2009 opinion from former Attorney General Drew Edmondson affirmed that emails, text messages and other electronic communications sent or received in connection with public business fall under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

“Notably, other DAC members produced records (including text messages) in response to Plaintiffs’ identical, or nearly identical, open record requests implicitly demonstrating they qualified as open records,” wrote Brewster, who served as Tulsa County Chief Public Defender for six years before stepping down in April. “These facts all contradict any argument that Defendant Hicks was a private citizen.”

Hicks did not respond to telephone messages seeking comment. In a written response filed late on Jan. 5, Sixth District Assistant District Attorney Charles L. Sifers wrote that Humphrey and McDugle’s case should be dismissed because they used an out-of-state attorney to make the records request on their behalf.

“Possessing no legit merit or right to bring this action under the Open Records Act, this case is more clearly seen for what it is: demonstrative of the disdain Representatives McDugle and Humphrey hold against District Attorneys statewide, and as a tool used to attempt to set aside Richard Glossip’s death sentence and to promote their agenda of judicial reform,” Sifers wrote.

Humphrey, who chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, said he and McDugle filed the initial request on a suspicion that district attorneys were coordinating to expedite Glossip’s execution. Both lawmakers have been outspoken advocates of Glossip’s innocence claim, appearing on national television shows and hosting press conferences at the Capitol advocating for his release from death row. Glossip’s execution has been stayed since May pending the outcome of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

“If these district attorneys are acting in a manner that I suspect they are, then we need to find out what’s their motive and why would they do that,” Humphrey said. “We hope we get transparency.”

Humphrey faced backlash from the District Attorneys Council last month when he alleged district attorneys were illegally collecting probation fees that were not being used on supervision. In a letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond, District Attorney’s Council chairman Christopher Boring called the accusations a mischaracterization and misunderstanding of current law.

Hicks, elected District 6 District Attorney in 2011, has been an outspoken opponent of State Question 780 and delays in administering capital punishment. He told KOCO in March that Oklahoma should look to Texas as a model for executing death row prisoners more expeditiously.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Hicks told the news station. “We are denying justice to them because we are not getting people executed quickly enough.”

Note: This story was updated to reflect Hicks’ response to the lawsuit.

Keaton Ross covers democracy and criminal justice for Oklahoma Watch. Contact him at (405) 831-9753 or Kross@Oklahomawatch.org. Follow him on Twitter at @_KeatonRoss.

