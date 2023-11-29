Oklahoma is ranked 44th out of 52 in the “Best States to Work Index” of 2023, according to Oxfam, an international nonprofit organization specializing in poverty and economic injustice.

Oxfam’s index ranks the laws of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico on three dimensions; access to living wage, worker safety/quality of life protections, and workers’ organizing/union rights. Oklahoma ranks 45th in wage policies, 27th in worker protection policies, and 39th in right to organize policies.

Oxfam ranks DC as 3rd, Oregon as 2nd, and California as 1st in their overall ranking.

In a different 2023 ranking by US News, Oklahoma is 18th in employment, based on states’ unemployment rates, annual job growth, and percentage of civilians participating in the labor force.

US News lists Nebraska as 3rd, South Dakota as 2nd, and Utah as 1st based on these labor market metrics.

