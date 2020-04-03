Four residents of a nursing home in Norman have died of the COVID-1o disease after testing positive for the coronavirus, Oklahoma Watch has learned.

Three staff members and 33 residents at Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy have tested positive for coronavirus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said in response to questions.

An additional death in a nursing home occurred in the state, but the health department did not name the facility citing a federal law intended to protect patients’ personal privacy.

Last week, the facility announced that two residents had died and another seven had tested positive for the virus, but refused several requests for more details by Oklahoma Watch for an update this week.

As of Friday, Cleveland County has seven coronavirus deaths. The county has the third highest number of deaths among counties in the state, second only to Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

Asked Friday afternoon about indications that at least three people had died at the nursing home, the Grace Living facility provided this statement saying in part: “Out of respect for our families and their wishes, as well as privacy policies concerning patients, we simply aren’t at liberty to release or confirm further specifics at this time”

A woman is seen bringing food into the Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Norman on March 26. (Whitney Bryen/Oklahoma Watch)

Shelley Zumwalt, spokeswoman for the state health department, said in a statement: “The administration and the state health department is committed to providing a high level of transparency so the public can make informed decisions about their health. We are releasing this information on long term care facilities in the hope that is can provide relief for those with family members with loved ones who reside there. To date, 10 out of more than 550 licensed long-term care or nursing home facilities have had at least 1 resident test positive for COVID-19.

“The presence of this global pandemic is unlike any we have encountered in our state’s history and will require the public to act in ways that seems counter intuitive, but we ask that if you have a relative who resides in one of the facilities that has had positive case you do not move them from the facility. To remove them at this time would present a dangerous public health situation and accelerate community spread of the virus by multiple magnitudes.”

On Thursday, the health department for the first time reported that five of the 34 Oklahomans who have died from the COVID-19 disease – the total deaths are now 38 – resided in long-term care or nursing home facilities. It did not name any of the facilities at the time.

It was the first time the agency had included that number in its daily “COVID-19 Status” report, which includes a roundup of statistics about COVID-19 cases, deaths, number of people hospitalized, laboratory tests and other data.

The report didn’t indicate how many residents have tested positive among the more than 600 long-term care facilities in Oklahoma. Those include nursing homes, which number 299, as well as assisted living centers, adult day care centers, residential care homes, veterans centers, continuum-of-care centers and intermediate-care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.

Many nursing homes have imposed strict controls since the advent of COVID-19, prohibiting visitors, restricting residents to their rooms and intensifying efforts to clean and sanitize.

A recent Oklahoma Watch analysis of state health inspections of the state’s nursing homes from late 2017 through 2019 found that more than half were cited for infection control and prevention violations, the most common violation.

No infection-control violations have been tied to any of the coronavirus cases or deaths in long-term care facilities. It’s unknown if health inspectors are checking practices at facilities where residents tested positive for the virus.

A nursing home in Washington tied to 40 COVID-19 deaths was fined more than $611,000 by federal officials, the Washington Post reported Thursday. Among the violations was failing to report an outbreak of respiratory illness to local authorities within two weeks, as required by law, and giving inadequate care to residents during the outbreak.