Oklahoma Watch democracy reporter Keaton Ross shares details on his latest story — an investigation of how Oklahoma wound up with 70% of its state legislative races decided without a single vote cast in November.

Also:

Jennifer Palmer explains the fallout from Oklahoma House Bill 1775, which prohibits teachings that might lead to racial shame or guilt, or teach that one race is superior or that anyone is inherently racist.

Criminal justice reporter Ashlynd Huffman discusses a pro-death-penalty GOP lawmaker’s potential opposition to capital punishment.

Oklahoma Watch executive editor Ted Streuli hosts.