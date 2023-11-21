At Bixby High School, students have at least 19 Advanced Placement courses available, including four physics options, three art classes, and a slate of others.

Those A.P. classes can boost students’ grade-point average above a coveted 4.0 because in some districts, such as Bixby, the classes are worth five or even six points. Students can also earn college credit by scoring well on the final exam.

Bixby, a suburban high school with 2,000 students, is nine miles from Liberty High School in Mounds, with a student count of 152. At Liberty, no A.P. classes are being taught. Principal Trina Evans said the school offers a few, but didn’t have any students sign up.

To meet a new state law requiring a minimum of four A.P. classes, Evans said they’ll try to offer A.P. biology and history in person, and a handful of other courses through an online platform.

“I understand the desire and the wish for our students to have these opportunities, but what’s challenging about it, in a school our size … offering four A.P. classes might not be what our student population needs,” Evans said.

By the 2024-25 school year, all of Oklahoma’s 471 public high schools will be required to offer at least four A.P. courses.

Only a quarter of high schools met that bar last school year, according to an Oklahoma Watch analysis of data from the College Board, which runs A.P.

Half didn’t have any A.P. classes at all.

Schools with the most courses are in urban and suburban schools. Schools with few or no A.P. offerings are more likely to be in rural communities.

Rep. Rhonda Baker

Those inequitable opportunities are what Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, wanted to address with the law, which she proposed. It passed in 2020, giving school leaders several years to scale up A.P. offerings. Baker, a former A.P. teacher, said she knows rural districts often struggle to hire enough A.P. teachers, but encourages them to use online programs to help fill those gaps.

“Just because you live in a rural community, it should not eliminate you from having access to really great courses, especially if you want to take them,” Baker said.

A.P. was created in the 1950s to provide an academic challenge to a small, elite group of high school students; the program expanded significantly starting in the 2000s to close achievement gaps and improve college readiness. Now, the courses reach more than 2.6 million high school students nationwide.

The courses are more rigorous than a typical high school class and on par with college-level work. But the most crucial difference is the end-of-course exam. Students who score 3 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 5) can receive college credit for the class, depending on the college or university they attend.

To meet the new state requirement, schools can offer A.P. in a traditional classroom setting, partner with a nearby school district or technology center, or offer courses through an online provider.

School City Number of AP Courses Ada High School Ada 13.0 Altus Senior High School Altus 11.0 Ardmore High School Ardmore 6.0 Bartlesville Senior High School Bartlesville 20.0 Berryhill High School Tulsa 4.0 Bethany High School Bethany 10.0 Bethel High School Shawnee 5.0 Bishop Kelley High School Tulsa 35.0 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Oklahoma City 26.0 Bixby High School Bixby 19.0 Blanchard High School Blanchard 4.0 Booker T Washington High School Tulsa 32.0 Broken Arrow High School Broken Arrow 32.0 Broken Bow High School Broken Bow 5.0 Cache High School Cache 6.0 Canadian Valley Technology El Reno El Reno 4.0 Caney Valley High School Ramona 6.0 Capitol Hill High School Oklahoma City 19.0 Carl Albert High School Oklahoma City 12.0 Casady School Oklahoma City 19.0 Cascia Hall Preparatory School Tulsa 23.0 Catoosa High School Catoosa 7.0 Central High School Tulsa 7.0 Charles Page High School Sand Springs 11.0 Chickasha High School Chickasha 6.0 Chisholm High School Enid 4.0 Choctaw High School Choctaw 13.0 Chouteau High School Chouteau 6.0 Claremore High School Claremore 15.0 Classen School of Advanced Studies Oklahoma City 27.0 Clinton High School Clinton 9.0 Collinsville High School Collinsville 5.0 Community Christian School Norman 7.0 Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School Oklahoma City 8.0 Crossings Christian School Oklahoma City 19.0 Cushing High School Cushing 4.0 Dale Senior High School Dale 4.0 Deer Creek High School Edmond 19.0 Del City High School Oklahoma City 10.0 Dove Science Academy High School Tulsa Tulsa 10.0 Dove Science Academy High School-OKC Oklahoma City 10.0 Durant High School Durant 6.0 East Central High School Tulsa 25.0 Edison Preparatory High School Tulsa 19.0 Edmond Memorial High School Edmond 38.0 Edmond North High School Edmond 34.0 Edmond Santa Fe High School Edmond 36.0 Eisenhower High School Lawton 32.0 El Reno High School El Reno 7.0 Elgin High School Elgin 4.0 Elk City High School Elk City 6.0 Enid High School Enid 21.0 Epic Charter School Oklahoma City 17.0 Fort Gibson High School Fort Gibson 8.0 Francis Tuttle Technology Center Oklahoma City 37.0 Glenpool High School Glenpool 13.0 Great Plains Technology Center Lawton 4.0 Grove High School Grove 10.0 Guthrie Senior High School Guthrie 9.0 Guymon High School Guymon 4.0 Harding Charter Preparatory High School Oklahoma City 19.0 Harding Fine Arts Academy Oklahoma City 13.0 Harrah High School Harrah 8.0 Heritage Hall School Oklahoma City 26.0 Holland Hall School Tulsa 6.0 Horizon: Digitally Enhanced Campus Oklahoma City 11.0 Hugo High School Hugo 5.0 Jenks High School Jenks 47.0 John Marshall High School Oklahoma City 12.0 Jones High School Jones 6.0 Kiamichi Technical Center Idabel Idabel 5.0 Kiamichi Technology Center Poteau Poteau 4.0 Kingfisher High School Kingfisher 4.0 KIPP Tulsa University Preparatory High School Tulsa 9.0 Lawton Academy of Arts And Sciences Lawton 4.0 Lawton High School Lawton 17.0 Lincoln Christian School Tulsa 6.0 MacArthur High School Lawton 20.0 Madill High School Madill 4.0 McAlester High School McAlester 8.0 McCurtain High School McCurtain 4.0 McLain High School for Science and Technology Tulsa 6.0 Memorial High School Tulsa 17.0 Meridian Technology Center Stillwater 7.0 Metro Christian Academy Tulsa 7.0 Metro Technology Center – Springlake Campus Oklahoma City 11.0 Miami High School Miami 9.0 Midwest City High School Oklahoma City 8.0 Mingo Valley Christian School Tulsa 5.0 Moore High School Moore 14.0 Mount Saint Mary High School Oklahoma City 22.0 Muldrow High School Muldrow 6.0 Muskogee High School Muskogee 11.0 Mustang High School Yukon 27.0 Norman High School Norman 38.0 Norman North High School Norman 29.0 North Rock Creek High School Shawnee 8.0 Northeast Technology Center Afton Afton 6.0 Northwest Classen High School Oklahoma City 16.0 Oklahoma Bible Academy Enid 9.0 Oklahoma Christian School Edmond 14.0 Oklahoma Connections Academy Bartlesville 10.0 Oklahoma Home School Oklahoma City 8.0 Oklahoma School of Science And Math Oklahoma City 15.0 Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy High School Oklahoma City 5.0 Okmulgee High School Okmulgee 5.0 Oologah High School Oologah 5.0 Owasso High School Owasso 27.0 Pauls Valley High School Pauls Valley 6.0 Perry High School Perry 4.0 Piedmont High School Piedmont 13.0 Plainview High School Ardmore 8.0 Ponca City Senior High School Ponca City 10.0 Putnam City High School Oklahoma City 24.0 Putnam City North High School Oklahoma City 17.0 Putnam City West High School Oklahoma City 23.0 Rejoice Christian Middle-High School Owasso 5.0 Roland Senior High School Roland 4.0 Sapulpa High School Sapulpa 12.0 Seminole High School Seminole 7.0 Shawnee High School Shawnee 9.0 Skiatook High School Skiatook 6.0 Southeast High School Oklahoma City 12.0 Southmoore High School Moore 24.0 Sperry Senior High School Sperry 4.0 Star Spencer Middle High School Spencer 4.0 Stillwater High School Stillwater 18.0 Summit Christian Academy Broken Arrow 4.0 Tahlequah Senior High School Tahlequah 4.0 Tecumseh High School Tecumseh 7.0 Tulsa Honor Academy High School Tulsa 14.0 Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences Tulsa 5.0 Tulsa Technical Center Lemley Tulsa 8.0 U.S. Grant High School Oklahoma City 16.0 Union High School Tulsa 29.0 Victory Christian School Tulsa 8.0 Vinita High School Vinita 5.0 Wagoner High School Wagoner 8.0 Watonga High School Watonga 4.0 Western Heights Senior High School Oklahoma City 4.0 Westmoore High School Oklahoma City 25.0 Westville High School Westville 4.0 Will Rogers College Middle and High School Tulsa 25.0 Woodward High School Woodward 11.0 Yukon High School Yukon 21.0 Source: College Board, which administers the AP program.

Horizon, an online learning platform under the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, offered 11 A.P. courses last year, according to College Board data. It added three this year and will continue to expand next year, said Lisa Daniels, director of Horizons. Most are free for Oklahoma schools and include the coursework and teacher.

“It’s a struggle for rural schools to find teachers,” Daniels said. “Or they may only have one student (taking an A.P. class). That’s something we can handle.”

Staffing is the biggest issue at the 275-student Morris High School, which has one A.P. class this year taught by the school’s only A.P. certified teacher, said Superintendent Chris Karch. Sixteen students this year enrolled in the A.P. World History class.

“We don’t have the staff for more,” Karch said.

Morris, 45 miles south of Tulsa in eastern Oklahoma, will use an online platform to meet the minimum next year. Even so, students may need in-person support from a teacher, Karch said.

Some rural school leaders said they offer A.P. courses but students don’t take them. That’s because many prefer concurrent enrollment, where earning college credit doesn’t hinge on a single high-stakes test and instead is based on performance throughout the course.

State funding covers the cost of tuition for high school juniors and seniors taking concurrent classes, up to a certain number of hours, and some districts cover the fees.

“Students here can take college classes for free and know if they pass that class, they’re going to get college credit,” said Doug Tolson, principal of Alex High School, 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.

In Tolson’s 30 years at the district, very few students have chosen to take A.P. classes, he said.

Baker, the state representative, said the most important part is ensuring students in all schools at least have the choice.

“I don’t want the argument to be, ‘Look, our kids are behind, we shouldn’t worry about advanced placement,’” Baker said. “If a child is willing to put the effort in and the work to be able to be successful at something like this, we’ve got to be able to give them the opportunity.”

