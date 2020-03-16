Oklahoma public schools are expected to close until at least April 6 as the state continues to calibrate its reaction to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with state health experts in coming weeks to determine if it will be necessary to extend the closure.

The state Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. today to consider a statewide schools closure and any other necessary measures to address coronavirus. Thirty-five other states had already enacted statewide school closures as of Monday morning.

Oklahoma now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said Monday.

Individual districts were already considering shuttering. Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state’s largest district, scheduled an emergency board meeting for 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss discontinuing classes, necessary changes to employees’ work schedules and leave, and other measures, according to an agenda posted Monday. That came less than 24 hours after district Superintendent Sean McDaniel sent a message to families saying the district would take a few additional days over spring break to “gather information and seek guidance from state and national agencies” before deciding whether to remain closed.

Tulsa Public Schools’ board is holding an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to consider Superintendent Deb Gist’s recommendation to extend spring break by a week or more.

All the meetings are being live-streamed and attendees are encouraged to tap in virtually if possible.

Most Oklahoma public schools are already on spring break this week, so officials had a little more leeway for planning purposes than other states that have already had their spring breaks.

Still, closing schools can have a multitude of effects, from child nutrition and new testing schedules to the possibility of missing out on the rites of passage like prom and graduation. Also, how should hourly support staff like cafeteria workers, custodians and janitors get paid during the closure?

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday said he didn’t want to recommend closing schools too early, but if Oklahoma experienced community spread, he would shutter the schools. The governor announced a state emergency on Sunday, but his executive order made no mention of schools.

Stitt said Monday that closing schools was the right thing to do based on “current guidance from the CDC.”

“This closure will allow us time to further understand how COVID-19 is affecting Oklahoma and give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of the virus,” Stitt said in a news release Monday afternoon. “We know closing schools has a significant impact on families, and we are committed to doing what we can to lessen that impact as we work to prioritize the health and safety of all Oklahomans.”

Sunday night, the health department confirmed a Cleveland County resident had tested positive. Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the person is a member of the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus community.

Among those calling for schools to close were Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City. He said on Facebook late Sunday that CDC recommendations to limit large gatherings of people should extend to schools.

“Believe me when I say I do not make this request lightly,” Dunnington said in the Facebook post. “I have children in Oklahoma City Public Schools and understand the disruption it will cause to working families. I’m also acutely aware of the nutrition needs our communities will need to meet for those children that depend on school for more than academics.”

“We need to be intentional and we need to be proactive,” he said.

Texas’ education commissioner told superintendents and lawmakers Sunday night to prepare for long-term school closures, potentially through the end of the school year, according to the Texas Tribune.