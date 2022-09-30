A last-minute disagreement between the Oklahoma House and Senate over a pandemic relief bill to fund domestic violence programs is the only piece of unfinished business from a two-day special session that allocated almost $2 billion to water infrastructure, broadband and mental health needs.

Lawmakers failed to act on a $95.2 million spending bill that would go to the Department of Human Services to expand childcare services, food programs and various programs for the effects of domestic violence. They expect to take up that bill when the regular session starts in February.

The Legislature gave itself until Oct. 14 to conclude the special session for rural economic development and approval of projects under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. That will give lawmakers time to come back and attempt to override any vetoes by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Senate and House both spent hours Thursday debating the merits of gender-affirming care, an issue that caught the attention of many lawmakers after learning about the Roy G. Biv program at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Senate Bill 3XX gives $108.5 million in relief funds to the University Hospitals Authority. Among the projects is $39.4 million for adolescent mental health care. The bill, which forbids OU Health from doing gender-reassignment medical care on minors, passed the Senate 31-13 and the House by a vote of 67-24.

Some lawmakers, including many Democrats, said they were frustrated by the focus on gender-affirming care, especially since that issue didn’t come up at all in any previous public discussions of the federal pandemic relief money. They said a small group of lawmakers was holding relief funding hostage as a political stunt.

“I am heartsick after the hard work we put in over the summer,” said Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa. “This (pandemic relief) process was good work done in a bipartisan way.”

Rep. Mauree Turner, who is nonbinary, said they were disappointed in colleagues who have voted one way on the floor but are supportive of them behind the scenes. Turner said passing restrictions on gender-affirming medical care creates a generation of isolation.

“I come not only to push progressive legislation but to make sure our children, our families, feel seen and feel heard,” said Turner, an Oklahoma City Democrat. “People don’t see themselves in this building. It makes it hard for them to come talk to us, because of the intimidation that happens here through policy.”

The House gallery, which had scores of medical professionals and allies of gender-affirming care, broke out in applause and shouts after Turner concluded their debate. The crowd was admonished by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who was in the speaker’s chair.

Medical professionals and allies of gender-affirming medical care for youth meet to console each other after the House of Representatives voted to impose limitations on that type of medical care Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Oklahoma Capitol. (Paul Monies/Oklahoma Watch)

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, presented the bill in the House. He said he hoped lawmakers could come back in regular session next year and forbid the procedures statewide, not just at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. The legislation prohibits gender-reassignment surgery, hormone therapy or puberty blockers at the hospital for minors.

“Some of the most progressive countries in the world have put restrictions on this type of care for minors,” said West, who referred to Sweden and the United Kingdom.

SB 3XX also provides $20 million to expand cancer care at OU Health’s Stephenson Cancer Center to the northeast part of the state. Another $44 million will help OU Health finish an ongoing project for electronic health records, and $5.1 million will go toward mobile dentistry units.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said a last-minute change to a Department of Human Services spending bill led to it falling off the special session agenda this week. When the project came out of the committee last week, it included $2.8 million for the YWCA in Oklahoma City to spend on transitional housing for youth aging out of foster care.

“The House wished to modify that, and we didn’t agree to it,” Treat said Friday. “But we’re working with Speaker (Charles) McCall and his team to come up with a solution. I’m not nervous about it. The underlying money that goes to domestic violence (programs) on an ongoing basis has started to go out.”

Drought Relief, Economic Development

Lawmakers approved an extra $20 million for drought relief that will come from existing state funds. The Legislature allocated $3 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund earlier this year. More than half the state is under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Legislature also approved $250 million in various projects for rural economic development, part of the Progression Rural Economic Prosperity fund that came out of the budget from the regular session earlier this year. That money will go to various infrastructure enhancements at 24 industrial parks, airports or fairgrounds across the state that don’t qualify for upgrades under the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act.

With this week’s special session, the Legislature has now allocated most of the state’s $1.87 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. The process began last year, and the state received more than 1,400 applications for the money totaling almost $18 billion.

The state has until December 2024 to allocate federal relief funds and until December 2026 to spend the money.

Not including the pending bill for DHS that lawmakers are expected to take up next year, the state has about $96 million remaining to allocate under its share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Senate staff said Friday.

Other spending bills from this week’s special session are headed to Stitt for his approval:

Paul Monies has been a reporter with Oklahoma Watch since 2017 and covers state agencies and public health. Contact him at (571) 319-3289 or pmonies@oklahomawatch.org. Follow him on Twitter @pmonies.

